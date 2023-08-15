Xiaomi Unveils the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max: The Largest Android Tablet Ever Made

Xiaomi Unveils Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, the Largest Android Tablet in its Lineup

During the Xiaomi conference held in Beijing last night, the spotlight was shared between the highly anticipated folding machine MIX Fold 3 and the newly launched Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. This tablet marks the brand’s foray into the large-screen tablet segment, boasting an impressive 14-inch 10-bit screen with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. With its 62% larger display compared to the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro’s 11-inch screen, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max offers an immersive viewing experience like no other.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max comes with several notable features that enhance its visual quality, including support for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision image quality, and a brightness level of 600nits. These specifications ensure vibrant colors, fluid animations, and stunning picture clarity.

One of the most impressive qualities of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is its multitasking capabilities. Users can open up to four programs simultaneously, making it an ideal device for productivity and multitasking. The Gorilla Glass 5 protection keeps the screen safe from accidental scratches, ensuring durability and longevity.

In terms of audio, Xiaomi has equipped the tablet with eight built-in speakers that provide an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos sound effects. The device also features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which powers the tablet to perform seamlessly. Interested buyers can choose between the base version, which offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, or the high-end version, equipped with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Xiaomi has made adjustments to the MIUI for Pad system interface, allowing users to make the most out of the large screen. Its unique interface enables users to open multiple program windows simultaneously, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Another standout feature of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is its impressive battery life. With a built-in 10,000mAh battery, the tablet can reportedly last for up to two days on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports 67W wired fast charging, allowing users to charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes and achieve a full charge in 68 minutes. Additionally, the tablet provides a reverse power supply of 33W for other devices, making it a versatile device for charging on the go.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie lens on the front and a 50-megapixel camera on the back. The four built-in microphones are specially designed for video calls, ensuring clear and crisp audio during online meetings or virtual events.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max boasts a sleek and lightweight metal unibody body, measuring just 6.53mm thick and weighing only 750g. It is available in black and silver colors. Additionally, Xiaomi has introduced a smart touch keyboard and an optional stylus to complement the large-sized tablet. The stylus offers a low-latency of 5ms, making it perfect for drawing or taking notes, and can also serve as a laser pointer.

The price range for the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max starts from RMB 3,800 to RMB 4,800 (approximately NT$16,690 to NT$21,100). However, it remains unclear whether the tablet will be available in markets outside of China.

Source: gsmarena

