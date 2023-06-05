Florida mother accused of leaving children in car that caught fire

A 24-year-old mother is accused by authorities of leaving her two minor children alone inside her car, which caught fire while she was allegedly shoplifting in the Oviedo, Seminole County city in northeast Florida.

Local media reported this Sunday that the woman, identified as Alicia Moore, faces several felony charges. This for leaving your children in a car that caught fireas a result of which one of the minors suffered first degree burns.

Seminole police arrested Moore on charges of aggravated child neglect and arson after flames engulfed his car trapping his children inside, according to the arrest report seen by the network. NBC Newsan event recorded on May 26 but disclosed this Sunday.

Moore allegedly left her two children inside a vehicle, a 2016 model year Lincoln, around noon. This while she and a companion entered a store in a shopping center in Oviedo.

The woman and her companion would have spent approximately an hour in the mall. When they returned they found the car engulfed in flames, according to the report.

One of the minors tried to escape from the car and was helped by passers-by, who were finally able to open the doors.

The second, a girl, was also able to get out with the help of several people. However, she suffered several first-degree burns, including on her face and ears.

The information available does not give details of the ages of the children.

Seminole Police arrested Moore and charged him with child neglect. This is in addition to charges for other crimes committed of petty theft, assault and battery on a person over 65 years of age in Sumter County, about 88 kilometers west of Orlando.

Moore’s bail is set at $20,000 (18,600 euros) and arraignment is set for June 27. This Friday the woman pleaded not guilty to the charges.

