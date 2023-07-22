Flou confirms a new date to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ataraxia after selling out tickets

The celebration for the 20 years of the album Ataraxia by the band Flou, will have a new date, on Friday, August 4 in the García Lorca room in Manzana de la Rivera, confirmed the group, after the report of the sale of all the tickets to the show on Saturday, August 5.

Flou is preparing the songs for their debut album, where they will perform extensively, as well as some of the band’s hits. There will be two dates: Friday the 4th and Saturday the 5th of August, in the García Lorca room in the Manzana de la Rivera, from 7 pm, with the invited bands: La Mala Senda, from Chile, and Pornostars, from Paraguay. Since the show will be in a cultural space, it should be noted that FLOU fans of all ages are expected.

Presented to the public on October 11, 2003 by Kamikaze Records, it was an LP that quickly became the favorite of young audiences, due to its powerful songs with a certain youthful rage and lyrics in which the audience identified. Despite the fact that FLOU had been performing on different stages in Asunción and the interior since its formation in 2000, it was this material that established them and led them to play in front of large audiences, as in the well-remembered Pilsen Rock.

The Ataraxias promotion spanned a couple of years. In 2004, together with other national artists, an independent tour of cities in the interior was carried out, which they called the Jahapá Tour, which culminated in its closing before more than three thousand people, with CARAJO as guests. In those years, FLOU shared the stage with other international bands such as CABEZONES, GILBY CLARKE, ATTAQUE 77, among others.

Among other milestones of that album, we remember that “Aquí Mismo” was the first single and reached #2 in the Rock And Pop ranking, somewhat surpassed by the single “Delirio”, which was the first #1 by a national group to reach that position and “Ansias” also reached the same position. In the “El Elegido del Año 2004” award ceremony of the same station, nominations were achieved in three categories: “Song of the Year”: Delirio; “Best Band” and “AlbiRock” (best national band), obtaining first place in each of them thanks to the votes of the listeners.

FLOU was formed in those years by Walter Cabrera (voice), Federico Wagener (bass), Bruno Ferreiro (guitar) and Ariel Sandoval (drums). The latter left the band years later and Guille Gayo joined since then, maintaining that lineup until now.

