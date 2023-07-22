Movie day. Two books that reminded me of the greatness of my parents![Rio Takahashi Blog]

0
Hello, this is Takahashi.
It’s hot these days, so I’ve been drinking a lot of water and going to cafes to cool off more often, so the toilet is closer.smile
At home, I dissolve citric acid in water to make it sour and drink it.
For me, who loves sour foods, this was a big discovery.
It’s a little late, but I saw the movies “Monster” and “And the baton was passed” on the same day.
Movies are good! I want to meet more good works, and I want to do my best as a creator.
Please let me know if you have any recommendations.
