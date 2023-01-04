The woman who was driving the car who, on Christmas day, in the hamlet of Foggia di Borgo Segezia, overwhelmed and killed an 8-year-old boy, is being investigated for road homicide, Oriel Skura. The investigation is coordinated by the prosecutor of Foggia Alessio Marangelli. The investigators acquired the video of a camera installed near the point where the investment took place.
