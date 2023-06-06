We want to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan, America

Tuesday June 6, 2023, 4:34 am

America (Ummat News) America says that we want to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan, which is important for Pakistan-US relations.

The spokesperson of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vedant Patel, while giving a briefing, said that Pakistan is in direct contact with the authorities to discuss important issues.

He said that such matters are necessary for the security and stability of America and the region.

The spokesperson of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs refrained from answering the question about Aafia Siddiqui, saying that a statement is not made on every diplomatic contact.