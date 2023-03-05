The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is using augmented reality technology to bring to life key events in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ in the Holy Land through related videos, articles, scriptures and images.

The new app accompanies your New Testament “Come, Follow Me” study step-by-step for 2023. The study tool will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org in 24 languages ​​through the end of the year.

“As we study the Savior’s journey through mortal life, we will discover principles of truth in His words and miracles that provide us with personal strength and guidance in our lives,” said Elder Randall K. Bennett, General Authority Seventy and director of the Liahona magazine. “Not only can we learn from Christ, but we can better learn how to ‘[seguire] his footsteps’ (1 Pietro 2:21) is in the way he walked, to walk [anche noi]’ (1 Giovanni 2:6)”.

The augmented reality tool, available at virtualtours.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/lifeofchristmapworks best on your iOS or Android phone or tablet.

New-Testament-study-tool A new augmented reality study tool from the Church for the New Testament brings to life key events in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ in the Holy Land.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Simply hold your phone or tablet on a flat surface and a three-dimensional map of the Holy Land will appear. The map shows the locations of 91 events and teachings recorded in the four Gospels, such as the baptism of Jesus and the Sermon on the Mount. These events are organized into eight phases of the Savior’s earthly ministry, such as his ministry in northern Galilee or the week before his resurrection.

Access the events by selecting a number on the map or in the side gallery which allows you to scroll through the 91 events in the life of the Savior in order.

AR-tool A new augmented reality study tool from the Church for the New Testament brings to life key events in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ in the Holy Land.© 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Each of the 91 events links to scriptures, videos, articles, and images that you can select to learn more about the event. This augmented reality experience is designed to help any student of the New Testament form a stronger connection to the Savior’s teachings. Some students may even discover scripture stories they knew nothing about, such as the cursing of the fig tree (event 65) or the healing of Peter’s mother-in-law (event 20).

2023_february_liahona_ar_map_experience_lower_lane-319×319.png © 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

The instrument is illustrated in the magazine “Liahona” of February 2023. The printed version contains an index of the 91 key events and eight periods in the life of the Savior. The magazine’s back cover folds out to show a map of the Holy Land with numbers corresponding to 91 key events. By scanning the QR code you can connect directly to the application or you can get there by navigating to ChurchofJesusChrist.org. In the Evangelical library a link to the corresponding lessons of “Come and follow me”.

This tool is a useful resource to enrich individual and classroom study of the New Testament in 2023 for Church members, missionaries, teachers, and seminary students. And because it doesn’t require access to the Church website to use it, Church members can share it with friends who might be interested in studying the New Testament.