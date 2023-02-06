Rodolfo Quintero Sumalabe, known for having a cheese sale, was murdered by criminals who entered his house in La Paz to rob him.

According to the first versions, the 67-year-old merchant noticed a noise in his property and when he turned on the kitchen light he ran into one of the subjects who shot him.

“When he was in the living room of his house, two guys with a firearm who were apparently trying to commit a robbery got into the back of his house, he (Rodolfo Quintero) objected and in the struggle they hit him with a bullet (one of the delinquents)”, said a judicial source.

The merchant suffered a wound in the chest region, for which he immediately collapsed in the building, while the thief fled with his accomplice from the house, taking a bible with tithes.

The relatives sought support from the residents of the 7 de Julio neighborhood and in a private car they took Rodolfo Quintero Sumalabe to the local hospital. However, health professionals could not do anything for Quintero because he arrived without vital signs.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office analyzed the violent scene and transferred the corpse to Legal Medicine of Valledupar.

This is the first homicide recorded so far this year in the municipality of La Paz.