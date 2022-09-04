In view of the next autumn vaccination campaign, an agreement has been reached between several hands to activate a new vaccination site for the Belluno area.

BELLUNO. A new vaccination center is born in Belluno, thanks to the synergy between private individuals, Luxottica, the Municipality of Belluno and Ulss 1 Dolomiti.

In view of the next autumn vaccination campaign, an agreement has been reached between several hands to activate a new vaccination site for the Belluno area.

The companies Effegi srl and Imc di Giacomin D. & C. sas, have made available free of charge for three years, at the Salce Shopping Center, some premises that will become the seat of a new supplementary vaccination center of Ulss Dolomiti.

Luxottica Group spa, which had already financed the set-up and operation of the Sedico vaccination center, which was active until last June, will take care of the technical interventions, the setting up and furnishing of the premises, as well as the affixing of the internal and external signs. for an efficient management of the area.

Instead, the Municipality of Belluno, in case of need, will ensure the local police services to organize the regulation of traffic in order to avoid gatherings and criticalities in circulation.

The ULSS is responsible for fulfilling the requirements for safety and for the operational activation of the office.

These premises will allow the Company to have a dedicated and easily accessible office also with local public transport services, a location that can be a reference for the Belluno people, with a view to expanding the proximity offer and encouraging membership. to Covid vaccination campaigns but not only (Tbe; Hpv, flu, etc).

“Once again our territory proves to be a land that knows how to team up in favor of the vaccination campaign: private citizens, the business world, institutions and volunteers together make it possible to activate a new vaccination center in Belluno city, which is added to those currently active “, comments the general manager Maria Grazia Carraro,” I especially thank Luxottica, an important partner of our vaccination campaigns that has made significant investments for the health of all the inhabitants of this area and the companies Effegi and Imc who generously made their premises available to all the people of Belluno and the Municipality of Belluno for the support they can give ».