Diet is one of the main factors directly involved with sleep. The types of nutrients that are consumed have a direct influence on the quality and quantity of hours of rest that can be had at night.

As explained by Dr. Ana Altamirano, Vita Alimentos nutritionist, “There are products that contain substances that affect the central nervous system such as coffee, energy drinks, drinks with a high sugar content, alcoholic beverages, in addition to drinks, foods that are difficult to digest such as large amounts of red meat, saturated fats or simply some food that causes reactions, allergic or intolerances, that make it impossible to have a proper rest”.

For the diet to have a positive impact on sleep, it is important to determine how best to eat to reduce digestive disorders that affect sleep conciliation. For this reason, and with regard to International Sleep Day, the representative of Vita explains below some of the aspects to take into account regarding this topic:

About foods that promote sleep induction:

The consumption of polyphenols and carotenes present in fruits and vegetables are capable of leading to good sleep and promoting quality sleep.“That being the case, easily digestible foods such as milk, cooked vegetables, peeled or cooked fruits, cooked cereals and white meats should be included. Also the consumption of fibers, good fats and the intake of proteins of high biological value due to the content of L-Tryptophan, an amino acid that is a precursor of serotonin and melatonin, which are related to sleep cycles”, details the expert.

Both milk and cheese are other very protein-rich foods that provide tryptophan, so their consumption helps you sleep well.

Regarding the consumption of milk, the nutritionist indicates that “It is rich in tryptophan, calcium and vitamin B12​ and even more so if it is lactose-free. These substances are involved in the regulation of sleep. Therefore, it is a good habit to drink some warm or lukewarm milk to increase the feeling of relaxation. Regardless of the temperature at which it is taken, milk is an excellent food for bedtime and should always be preferred by each individual; however, warm milk helps digestion and rapid emptying and produces a comfortable sensation, especially in cold weather days.

In addition to tryptophan, milk produces calm in moments of anxiety in which a person compulsively consumes food without control and this is thanks to capsaicin, a compound that helps to satiety in moments of anxiety. “The amount of milk that is recommended to consume before bedtime will always depend on each person, but in children the amount of milk per day is 500 ml, which is approximately 2 to 3 glasses, and before bedtime 200 ml is enough for children. older than 1 year. In adults, the adequate amount of milk before sleeping is 250 ml. You can also combine milk with oats, since this cereal also has less tryptophan and together they will increase the stimulation of sleep-inducing hormones.

About sleep hygiene measures:

The role that diet plays in the quality of sleep is closely linked to the properties of the foods consumed before bedtime, as well as their quality, timing and amounts of food, it is necessary to take into account the following tips to achieve a pleasant sleep.