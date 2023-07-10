Football: Neeskens Kebano joins Al Jazira club

The Congolese international Neeskens Kebano, free of any contract, officially signed up on Saturday July 8 with the Al Jazira club of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). His former club, FC Fulham, has, on its website, officially announced his departure following the expiration of his contract.

Kebano will now play in the first division in the United Arab Emirates next season.

According to some sources, there is talk of a two-year contract.

However, the terms of the contract were not disclosed by Al Jazira Club.

End of contract with Fulham, Kebano leaves this club after 7 years.

The Congolese has made 160 appearances there and scored 24 goals, Fulham.com can read.

Arriving from KRC Genk with several appearances in the 2016-17 campaign, Kebano made his Fulham debut 24 hours after signing with the club. Impressive from the start in a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, the London club’s website report.

« Shis first goal arrived in dramatic style, picking up a pass from Cairney in the fourth minute of stoppage time at home against Wigan Athletic, leaping past a defender and slotting a shot past the goalkeeper to secure a 3-2 victory for his new team “, he continues.

It was one of nine goals Kebano registered in his debut campaign in SW6, helping Fulham reach the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs for the first time, Fulham.com report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

