Home News Football, Oaktree presents offer to invest in Serie A media assets
News

Football, Oaktree presents offer to invest in Serie A media assets

by admin
Football, Oaktree presents offer to invest in Serie A media assets
© Reuters. A logo of Italy’s Lega Serie A is seen in Milan, Italy December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Investment fund Oaktree has presented a non-binding preliminary offer to invest €1.75 billion in Serie A media assets.

Sources familiar with the situation said so.

Serie A’s media business, which consists mainly of live broadcast rights, has attracted interest from international banks, including JP Morgan (NYSE:), and private equity investors, at a time when Italian clubs are trying to boost revenues.

Oaktree’s proposed investment would be structured through a combination of debt and cash which would imply an enterprise value of 15 billion euros for the company that manages Serie A media rights, the sources said.

The investment would include a tranche of debt worth €1 billion and €750 million in cash in exchange for a 5% stake in a company that manages the media arm.

The proposal would be subject to a five-year lock-up period, the sources said, who asked to remain anonymous as the proposal is not public.

Serie A, which today said it will choose a financial adviser to further evaluate the proposals received from private equity funds and banks, did not comment. Oaktree has not commented either.

Oaktree previously made a €275m loan to Inter Milan in 2021 to help the club weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Elvira Pollina, translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

See also  Zhengzhou City Market Supervision Bureau and caring companies work together to fight the epidemic|New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance

You may also like

Perugino. Immortal Renaissance. At the cinema the rediscovery...

The high price crisis and the dismantling of...

Holy Week Program 2023 San Ignacio de Loyola...

Too much money, my lady – Il Fatto...

The real fertility rate in 2033?… A reality...

Orange alert is maintained due to the activity...

Rhino News, and more…: Rhino Jewelry User Meeting...

Tomáš Zálešák: Reading between the lines or “We...

Ángel Barajas is crowned world gymnastics champion with...

Why JP Morgan AM focuses on long-term and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy