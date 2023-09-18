Home » Football: Ranieri ‘I don’t like the draw, but the performance was good’ – News
Ranieri is halfway happy. “I don’t like the result but I do the performance – he clarified at the end of Cagliari-Udinese – This is the right path. We created five six clear scoring opportunities. If we had won two or three to zero no one would have been able to say anything. And at the end in the end, if it hadn’t been for Radunovic, we would have left with a negative result. But I told Radunovic: the important thing is to put the mistakes behind us. Even great goalkeepers make one mistake a year, it’s important to move forward “.


Meadows? “A veteran – said the coach – as if he had always played with us: I only changed him because he asked me to”. Shomurodov? “Well done, he created a stir.” And now the next challenges. “We will tackle one match at a time – reiterated Ranieri – now let’s think about the first, Atalanta”. As for the form against Udinese, “they play well on the flanks and I wanted to keep the team protected and at the same time allow us to create problems. Deiola did well, a shame because he could have also scored”. On the new things in defence, he explained: “Even if they spoke different languages, those who played understood each other very well”.


For Sottil, Udinese coach, a fair draw. “A tough, second-ball match – he underlined – we had a good impact on the match, on some occasions it went well.


Of course, we could have been more precise and aggressive in finishing: it’s not always easy to produce many scoring opportunities and when they happen you have to exploit them. We suffered a bit on free kicks at the near post. We have to grow, but it’s also true that the injuries have changed our plans a bit. Then there was that occasion in Lucca, too bad. And we must add some situations in which we broke through, but were unable to score. In the end a fair draw. In Cagliari it will be tough for everyone.”

