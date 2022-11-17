Listen to the audio version of the article

For Ita Airways, the arrival of 39 new generation aircraft – and the retirement of 14 old ones – will bring the fleet to 96 aircraft in 2023 (with a balance of + 25 aircraft). This investment will result in the employment of approximately 1,250 pilots and flight attendants (they will increase, respectively, by 350 and 900 units) compared to the current workforce of 3,600 employees. At the same time, the capacity in terms of seats offered per km (Available seat kilometre) will be increased by 73%, on long-haul routes an increase of 107% is expected compared to 2022.

These are numbers that emerged in the meeting between the CEO Fabio Lazzerini with the trade unions and the professional associations of seafarers who ask to adjust wages to the contractual tables and to respect the commitments made on the hiring of employees on the layoffs of the former Alitalia. Themes that will be addressed in the two tables that will open this month on contractual-salary issues and operational-management issues.

Renewal financed with part of the 400 million coming from the state

The injection of 400 million of public resources – authorized by the European Commission – approved by the last assembly, expected within the month of November, will allow exercising the option on the purchase of new aircraft: a first tranche of 50 million will have to be paid.

The chairman is entrusted with the delegation on the sale of the company



For Ita Airways, the Mef (sole shareholder of the company) has defined the new Governance: the new president, Antonino Turicchi will manage the sale of the company, and the CEO Fabio Lazzerini has been confirmed. The shareholders’ meeting appointed two new directors – Gabriella Alemanno and Ugo Arrigo – confirming Frances Ousleey (already present in the previous board, as independent). It will be a leaner board, with 5 members compared to the previous 9 (including the president and CEO). Turicchi, currently CEO of Fintecna, former country president for Italy of the Alstom group, was on the board of directors of Alitalia Cai, at the Mef he was director of the Finance and Privatization Department of the Treasury, and was CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti since 2002 to 2009. In recent weeks his name has been circulating to replace Alessandro Rivera who remains firmly at the Treasury Directorate.

Personnel management assigned to CEO Lazzerini

At the next board meeting, the powers will be distributed: the new president will be given powers of strategic operations (sales), the finance sector, powers of strategy, communication and institutional relations. Fabio Lazzerini as CEO, will take care of the company’s operations and personnel management (delegation that he did not have previously, while he had 50% of communication). The assembly revoked the former president, Alfredo Altavilla, who has an ongoing lawsuit, which has as its object precisely the removal of operating powers and had already announced his resignation.