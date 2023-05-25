For possible participation of the UNP in hitmen, they cite the director

Prosecutors from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption and the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking summoned the director of the National Protection Unit (UNP), Augusto Rodríguez Ballesteros, to a sworn statement. to provide the information, evidence or physical evidence that he has to support his public statement about what he calls the “politicization of the Prosecutor’s Office,” in addition to the alleged use of UNP trucks for acts of assassination, transfer of weapons and of drugs.

The procedure will be carried out on May 26 of the current year, at the facilities of the Bunker of the Prosecutor’s Office, in Bogotá.

The appearance of the summons is based on the constitutional duties that assist public servants, to denounce the facts that may constitute a crime and attend to the calls of justice.

News in development…