IRAWO partners with CANAL+ Côte d’Ivoire to propel African talents ￼ – Capsud.net

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire May 24, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- IRAWO launches in partnership with CANAL+ Côte d’Ivoire, the WIN Academy, a 3-month support program for African talents who want to accelerate the growth of their business.





This program aims to increase the impact of African talent on the local and pan-African economy by supporting the growth of their businesses. The 2023 edition highlights women’s initiatives in the Ivorian ecosystem. The WIN Academy is articulated around 3 pillars:

Intensive training: delivered online on the Irawo platform with modules covering sales, social media management, and operations.

Support: through monthly coaching sessions with renowned experts

Networking: with privileged access to a professional network of talents located around the world

The deployment of this program is part of the strong strategic axes of IRAWO and CANAL+ which aim to make the talents of the continent prosper.

For Aziz Diallo, Managing Director of CANAL+ Côte d’Ivoire: ” We are delighted to push this 1st edition of the WIN Academy. For more than thirty years, our group has been fully mobilized in Africa in favor of education, skills development and talent development on the continent. It therefore seemed entirely relevant to us to support this program, especially since it is starting in Côte d’Ivoire. Through this partnership with IRAWO, we want to create the conditions for a virtuous and dynamic environment in order to help and support the entrepreneurs of tomorrow to transform the continent’s challenges into opportunities. »

Grace Loubassou, Head of Institutional Relations and Societal Projects of CANAL+ in Africa declared “ Our support for the WIN Academy is in line with the mission of our CANAL+ IMPACT program: sharing knowledge to develop talent on the continent. We believe that through this program, these young women entrepreneurs will have the keys to progress in their activities. We will be by their side as best we can to help them. » .

« For almost 10 years, IRAWO has been helping thousands of talented Africans earn a living doing what they love. This partnership with CANAL+ allows us to amplify this impact and lead even more talent to success. says Mylène Flicka, founder of IRAWO.

Scheduled to start on June 12, this edition of the WIN Academy is open to 30 women entrepreneurs selected following a call for applications. To be eligible for the WIN Academy 2023, you must:

Be a woman of Ivorian nationality between 20 and 40 years old

Have launched an entrepreneurial activity for more than 6 months

Be available to participate in program activities

To apply click here

CANAL+ on the African continent

The CANAL+ Group, a subsidiary of Vivendi, is a major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide, with nearly 24 million subscribers, a presence in more than 50 countries and 7,500 employees in all continents. The CANAL+ Group has nearly 10 million subscribers in France and nearly 7 million in Africa. It is the first television operator in French-speaking Africa and it is the first shareholder of MultiChoice, the leader in pay-TV in English-speaking and Portuguese-speaking Africa. CANAL+ in Africa is present in 25 countries, including 15 subsidiaries and more than 30 local partners, which enables the Group to contribute to job creation with more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs on the continent. CANAL+ is the leading pay-TV operator in French-speaking Africa and produces, edits, and broadcasts series, films, and programs including more than 2,000 hours of African content designed to meet viewers’ requirements.

A propos d’IRAWO

IRAWO is the reference platform where talents achieve their goals, thanks to practical programs delivered by the best experts in Africa.

