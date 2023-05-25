These paid apps are free today

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 25. May, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Roterra – Flip the Fairytale (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Solve tricky 3D puzzles to get Princess Angelica to her destination

4.8/5 stars (561 reviews)

Spinny Monster (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Catch the falling candy with the right monster to earn points

4.5/5 stars (10 ratings)

Block vs Block II (otherwise 7.99 euros)

A variant of Tetris in which two players can compete against each other via WiFi

4.3/5 stars (145 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Planet Gravity – SimulateOrbit (otherwise 8.99 euros)

Create your own solar system with planets, asteroids and gravity

4.2/5 stars (26 ratings)

Cubesc: Dream of Mira (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Successor to the first part, which tells the story of Kira’s sister Mira

4.3/5 stars (45 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets (otherwise 0.99 euros)

This widget turns the iPhone lock screen into a big clock.

4/5 stars (599 reviews)

Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer (otherwise 1.99 euros)

The app can sharpen blurry photos thanks to AI

4.6/5 stars (102 reviews)

5/5 stars (3 ratings)

Picture collage (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Create and manage your stories with fonts, filters, stickers and a built-in editor

4.6/5 stars (22 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro (sonst 10,99 Euro)

The app helps to focus on specific activities by switching off the network

4.7/5 stars (10 ratings)

NotifiNote: Notification Notes (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Allows you to display notes on the lock screen as notifications

4.6/5 stars (185 reviews)

|Instant Translator| (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Type or speak text in another language and the app will translate at the same time

4.7/5 stars (225 reviews)

Safety Note+ Pro (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Secure your notes and documents with passcode, Face ID or Touch ID

4.8/5 stars (632 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Calculator Advanced (sonst 0,99 Euro)

A scientific calculator with built-in formulas

4.4/5 stars (41 ratings)

AirDisk Pro (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Access files stored on your Mac or PC at home or in the cloud while you’re on the go

4.6/5 stars (1000 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Tremor Tracker (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The app shows the locations of recent earthquakes on an interactive globe

4.7/5 stars (59 ratings)

Chemistry Periodic Table 2023 (otherwise 3.99 euros)

Clear information about the elements in the periodic table

5/5 stars (2 rating)

The current free apps for Android

games

Word Search Mania PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Form words with letter tiles – against time or until the field is empty

4.3/5 stars (71 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Monkey GO Happy (otherwise 0.69 euros)

Five Monkey games combined in one app. Tap objects and locations on the screen and drag items to specific locations to solve puzzles and more.

4.2/5 stars (3970 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Space RPG 3 (otherwise 1.39 euros)

Explore the universe and build an intergalactic trading empire

4.6/5 stars (1840 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Burning Fortress 2 (sonst 0,99 Euro)

The premise is simple: capture the enemy fortress with your own troops

4/5 stars (167 ratings), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Speed Math – Mini Math Games (sonst 1,29 Euro)

Solve as many math and brain puzzles as you can before time runs out

3.8/5 stars (5070 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads

Cooking Kawaii: kitchen (instead of 0.99 euros)

Entertaining cooking simulation

4.3/5 stars (4820 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Live or Die: Survival Pro (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Survival game set in the zombie apocalypse

4.3/5 stars (87,400 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 abilities to choose from

4.2/5 stars (66,500 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Spelling Challenge PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Test how well you can spell English words

4.6/5 Stars (50 Ratings), 5000+ Downloads

Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

The app shows parts of a given word and you have to find the solution

3.9/5 stars (16 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Color wheel (otherwise 1.99)

A color wheel with professional palettes and color detection in photos

4.8/5 stars (842 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

AppLock PRO (otherwise 2.69 euros)

Protect data such as videos and photos as well as apps with a fingerprint, password or PIN

4.1/5 stars (4200 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Equalizer Music Player Pro (otherwise 2.59 euros)

A music player with equalizer and bass boost function that can even play videos

4.3/5 stars (1310 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (otherwise 2.59 euros)

A handy equalizer with bass boost function and home screen widget

4.6/5 stars (9770 reviews), 50,000+ downloads

Reminder Pro – reminder (otherwise 2.29 euros)

Handy app with reminder function.

3.8/5 stars (2220 reviews), 100,000+ downloads