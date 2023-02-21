With the objective of opening the doors to the militancy in view of the next regional elections, the National Executive Commission of the new political party Fuerza Ciudadana, will hold tomorrow, February 21, in the municipality of Valledupar, Cesar, the Territorial Assembly in which issues related to the political action of the organization in conjunction with each of its members.

In this capital, the meeting will be from 3:00 in the afternoon, in the Aducesar auditorium, located at Calle 16A number 19-75.

In the territorial assembly, it will be explained how to acquire your militancy, how to be a member of the National Directorate, the opportunity to aspire to positions of popular election by the party, how to preselect candidates for bodies and positions of popular election and how to choose public spokespersons and provisional.

To pre-register for entry, members can access the following link: https://sistema.fuerzaciudadana.com.co/public/militantes/registro

This activity is part of the national tour ‘Join the Change’, of the Fuerza Ciudadana party. In December the CNE granted legal status to the new left-wing political party born in the Caribbean, Fuerza Ciudadana, founded by the current governor of Magdalena, Carlos Eduardo Caicedo, who competed in the 2018 presidential election with the current president Petro.

Fuerza Ciudadana has conquered the mayoralty of Santa Marta three times, the governorship of Magdalena and has a presence in the House of Representatives. The tour will take place through 16 capital cities of Colombia.

