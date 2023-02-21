Home Sports Drugovich will replace Stroll and alternate with Alonso in the Bahrain tests
Drugovich will replace Stroll and alternate with Alonso in the Bahrain tests

Drugovich will replace Stroll and alternate with Alonso in the Bahrain tests

Aston Martin has confirmed that Drugovich, current F2 champion, will get into Stroll’s car, who is out of testing due to a fall on a bicycle

It is ruled out that Alonso assumes the three days of testing alone to film the Brazilian junior given the possibility that Stroll will also miss the first race

Aston Martin has officially confirmed that its reserve driver Felipe Drugovich He will take part in the pre-season tests that start this Thursday in Bahrain to replace Lance Stroll, who has been withdrawn after suffering a fall while training on a bicycle in Malaga and has undergone surgery for his hand injuries by Dr. Xavier Mir in Barcelona.

the young pilot Brazilian, current F2 champion, will share the wheel of the AMR23 with Fernando Alonsoafter ruling out that the Asturian rolls alone the three days of the test, as he did Lando Norris last year in official trials, how much Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for Covid-19.

The idea is that Drugovich can accumulate filming with the F1 car in case it were the case that Stroll did not recover in time to contest the first race of the season, also scheduled at the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain, from March 3 to 5. By then, Aston Martin could also count on its third driver, Stoffel Vandoorne. The Belgian, who was already Alonso’s teammate at McLaren, is competing this week in the Formula E E-Prix of Cape Town (South Africa).

At the moment the Silverstone team has confirmed that Drugovich will be the substitute for Strollalthough he has only revealed his line-up for the first day of testing, on Thursday.

the young pilot The Brazilian will be in charge of driving the AMR23 on Thursday morning, while Alonso will drive in the afternoon shift. Aston Martín has not yet confirmed what the order will be for the next two days, Friday and Saturday.

