Aston Martin has officially confirmed that its reserve driver Felipe Drugovich He will take part in the pre-season tests that start this Thursday in Bahrain to replace Lance Stroll, who has been withdrawn after suffering a fall while training on a bicycle in Malaga and has undergone surgery for his hand injuries by Dr. Xavier Mir in Barcelona.

the young pilot Brazilian, current F2 champion, will share the wheel of the AMR23 with Fernando Alonsoafter ruling out that the Asturian rolls alone the three days of the test, as he did Lando Norris last year in official trials, how much Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for Covid-19.

The idea is that Drugovich can accumulate filming with the F1 car in case it were the case that Stroll did not recover in time to contest the first race of the season, also scheduled at the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain, from March 3 to 5. By then, Aston Martin could also count on its third driver, Stoffel Vandoorne. The Belgian, who was already Alonso’s teammate at McLaren, is competing this week in the Formula E E-Prix of Cape Town (South Africa).

At the moment the Silverstone team has confirmed that Drugovich will be the substitute for Strollalthough he has only revealed his line-up for the first day of testing, on Thursday.

UPDATE: @FelipeDrugovich will attend the Bahrain test to share driving duties with Fernando Alonso. Felipe is scheduled to drive AMR23 on Thursday morning with Fernando taking over in the afternoon. Schedule for Friday and Saturday to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/RQK1sREbuo — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 21, 2023

