#ConnettiamoPerCrescere: this is the lowest common denominator of the values ​​that bind the companies of Asstel.



It starts with this claim new campaign by Assotelecomunicazioni which, in the past few hours, has made its debut on social channels.

Asstel’s mission is to favor and promote the development and growth of the Supply Chain, in the general interest of the national economic-productive system, taking care of the protection of the interests of the associated companies at the institutional, political and economic, public and private headquarters and the representation in trade union and labor matters of the associated companies that apply the CCNL TLC and/or the Outbound Agreement by supporting them in the management of matters of interest, including the renewal and application of the related national collective agreements, taking care of the assistance and protection of their interests in all union and labor problems that directly or indirectly concern them.

There is a lowest common denominator that binds businesses together #Astel. #Let’s connect to grow is the campaign that focuses on People-Skills-Infrastructures. We promote training and digitalization, generate social value and a great impact in terms of services offered. pic.twitter.com/FTqeIpbefh — Assotelecomunicazioni (@asstel_it) February 20, 2023

The focus of the campaign is based on three concepts underlying the work of the telcos:

People , at the center of growth and development projects. We generate new social value skills, the new job challenges pass through permanent training and young talents I infrastructure, at the forefront of digitization and in the development of new services



“The #TLC Supply Chain has accepted the challenge of connecting the country with an enormous social impact in terms of services offered to citizens, businesses and the PA”, writes Asstel in the first launch.