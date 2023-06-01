Home » Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Responds to Blinken’s “De-Risk” Remarks – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Responds to Blinken’s “De-Risk” Remarks – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Responds to Blinken’s “De-Risk” Remarks – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Responds to Blinken’s “De-Risk” Remarks – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1057386" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 1 (Reporter Wenxin) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning responded to US Secretary of State Blinken’s recent remarks on “de-risking” at a regular press conference on the 1st.

According to reports, on May 31, after attending the “US-EU Trade and Technology Council” ministerial meeting, Blinken told reporters that the US and Europe are not seeking confrontation, cold war or “decoupling” with China, but focus on “de-risking”. .

“Recently, ‘removing risk’ has become a hot word.” Mao Ning said when answering related questions. To discuss “removing risk”, we must first figure out what “risk” is.

Mao Ning said that China firmly promotes high-level opening up to the outside world and provides a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment for companies from all over the world. China adheres to mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and conducts economic, trade, scientific and technological investment cooperation with other countries. China firmly upholds international fairness and justice, and promotes the resolution of differences through dialogue and consultation. Such a China is not a risk, but an opportunity.

“The real risks facing the world are confrontation between camps and a ‘new cold war’; wanton interference in the internal affairs of other countries, creating regional turmoil; politicization of economic, trade and technological issues and undermining the stability of the global production and supply chain; external transfer of economic and financial risks, Harvest the world‘s wealth periodically.” Mao Ning said that it is these risks that the international community should be alert to and jointly resist.


010020030300000000000000011108691129663578

You may also like

The first China Green Computing Power Conference was...

Andrea González Nader will be paired with Fernando...

Pension reform: Parties begin to define their positions

Ecuador loses 3-2 against South Korea and is...

Shakira got tired of bullying her children and...

Juvenile recidivism continues to drop

Child Protection Association: There is a lack of...

They recommend preventive measures before the appearance of...

Land Restitution Unit will promote pending processes in...

EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy