Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Responds to Blinken’s “De-Risk” Remarks – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 1 (Reporter Wenxin) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning responded to US Secretary of State Blinken’s recent remarks on “de-risking” at a regular press conference on the 1st.

According to reports, on May 31, after attending the “US-EU Trade and Technology Council” ministerial meeting, Blinken told reporters that the US and Europe are not seeking confrontation, cold war or “decoupling” with China, but focus on “de-risking”. .

“Recently, ‘removing risk’ has become a hot word.” Mao Ning said when answering related questions. To discuss “removing risk”, we must first figure out what “risk” is.

Mao Ning said that China firmly promotes high-level opening up to the outside world and provides a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment for companies from all over the world. China adheres to mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and conducts economic, trade, scientific and technological investment cooperation with other countries. China firmly upholds international fairness and justice, and promotes the resolution of differences through dialogue and consultation. Such a China is not a risk, but an opportunity.

“The real risks facing the world are confrontation between camps and a ‘new cold war’; wanton interference in the internal affairs of other countries, creating regional turmoil; politicization of economic, trade and technological issues and undermining the stability of the global production and supply chain; external transfer of economic and financial risks, Harvest the world‘s wealth periodically.” Mao Ning said that it is these risks that the international community should be alert to and jointly resist.