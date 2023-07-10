Foreign minor was murdered in Algeciras

Under the presumed signature of the FARC-EP dissidences, a minor of 17 years of Venezuelan nationality was assassinated.

Consternation in the municipality of Algeciras, Huila, for the most recent crime that is being investigated by the competent authorities.

In an act of violence that has shocked the community, a foreign citizen identified as Will Brayan Yanez Díaz, was killed with six shots in the village of Las Damas, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Algeciras.

A situation that generated even more uncertainty was that near the victim, a pamphlet was found bearing the signature “he was executed by jíbaro Att. Farc Ep».

The body of the 17-year-old victim was found yesterday morning next to the tertiary road that connects the urban area with the southern part of the region. The bullet wounds, received in the head and thorax, indicate the brutality of the attack.

At the scene of the crime, the authorities found 9-millimeter pistol cartridges and a paper with a message related to the FARC-EP dissidents, where the possible motives behind the murder are presumed.

Officials from the Army and the Police arrived at the site, who cordoned off the crime scene and took the body to the morgue for the continuation of the rigorous proceedings.

The local authorities have initiated the corresponding investigations to clarify the facts and verify the veracity of the pamphlet.

The Algeciras community is shocked by this new episode of violence, and it is hoped that the authorities will act quickly to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.