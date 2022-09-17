In the past few hours, a forest fire has developed in the western Liguria in the Municipality of Laigueglia, in the locality of via Serre and the flames have reached some buildings, damaging them. At the moment there are no injured people. Some families had been evacuated in the last few hours. Despite the arrival of air vehicles, firefighters and over 30 firefighting volunteers, the flames, driven by a strong wind, are continuing to rise up the hill. The fire affected a former hotel and a couple of buildings, warehouses, farms.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles engaged in extinguishing the fire in Laigueglia in Liguria has grown. A Canadair, two regional helicopters and four fire brigade vehicles are at work together with 30 volunteers to try to put out the flames in Via Serre, where the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti is going for an inspection.

The Region then asked for a second Canadair as the flames continue to expand at the moment. All the residents of the district have fled their homes. The governor has already contacted the mayor and is in constant contact with the COC and the regional Civil Protection. This summer, several fires, including arson, have already devastated the Ligurian woods and put a strain on the work of the firefighters.

Fortunately, in the afternoon the wind turned, the flames were extinguished, the work of bonofica started and all the families returned to their homes, there will remain a garrison in the night.