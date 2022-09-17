The metaphor is sporty: the finish line is in sight and now it is necessary to bring out all the residual energies to accelerate and cross the white line as soon as possible. To better understand it is enough to clarify what the goal is: the end of the pandemic. A goal that, according to the general manager ofWorld Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is about to be achieved. «Last week, the number of weekly deaths reported for Covid19 it was the lowest since March 2020 – he said at the conference last Wednesday – We have never been so close to the end of the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the goal can be seen ». Important: the arrival is close, but not yet reached. “This would be the worst time to stop racing – explains the CEO of theOms – Indeed, now is the time to run faster to leave everything behind and reap the benefits of all our hard work ».

The decisive appointment is set for October when the next WHO panel meeting will have to determine whether the Covid pandemic has yet to be classified as a public health emergency of international concern.

High Guard

If the fight to the Covid is in its final stages, we must not let our guard down on a general level, taking advantage of the experience that the world has been forced to mature in these terrible two and a half years. The appeal, in essence, is to world governments to review health plans and strengthen policies to prevent and combat the Coronavirus and, more generally, against potential future pandemics. On the first front, it is necessary to continue the tests to ascertain the presence of the virus and at the same time ensure that the high-risk groups are always vaccinated against Covid. On the second side, the effort must be made in the direction of medical equipment and the preparation of health workers.

The invitation not to give up of the WHO finds its support in the words of Maria Van Kerkhove of Imperial College London. “We expect there will be future waves of infections, potentially at different times around the world, caused by the sub-variants of Omicron»Explained the doctor to the English press. Words that echo the position of the European Commission who, through a spokesperson, explained that “the summer wave of Covid19, led by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, has shown that the pandemic is not over yet as the virus continues to circulate in Europe and beyond”.