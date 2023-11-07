Forest Firefighters in Tongliao Dispatched for Snow Removal and Rescue Efforts in Heavy Snowfall

Heavy Snowfall Hits Tongliao: Forest Firefighting Dispatches 7 Vehicles for Snow Removal Rescue

Tongliao City, Inner Mongolia – Tongliao City recently experienced heavy snowfall and strong winds due to an influx of cold air. This extreme weather had a significant impact on local production and daily life. In response, Tongliao City Forest Fire Fighting Detachment swiftly launched a snow removal and rescue operation to ensure the safety of citizens.

In preparation for the blizzard, the detachment collaborated with emergency, transportation, and meteorological units to gather information and strategize accordingly. Three large snow clearing and debris removal trucks were coordinated in advance, and pull drills were conducted to refine the plan. Zhang Yang, deputy director of the Tongliao Forest Fire Fighting and Rescue Headquarters, emphasized their commitment to protecting the local residents’ safety.

During the operation, the detachment deployed a total of 20 personnel and 7 vehicles to participate in the rescue efforts. They cleared over 10,700 cubic meters of snow, rescued 35 stranded vehicles, and saved one trapped individual. Additionally, more than 1,200 meters of main roads at the airport were cleared. The swift response effectively safeguarded the lives and property of the residents.

The heavy snowfall in Tongliao City serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and collaboration during extreme weather events. The Tongliao City Forest Fire Fighting Detachment’s quick and effective measures demonstrate their dedication to serving and protecting the community. As the winter season continues, it is crucial for all residents to remain cautious and prepared for future snowstorms.