Forging Ahead on a New Journey: Labor’s Glorious Role in the 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions

Forging ahead on a new journey, labor is the most glorious—Delegates to the 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions discussed in groups the Party Central Committee’s speech

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 10 – The 18th National Congress of Trade Unions of China opened on the morning of the 9th at the Great Hall of the People. During the meeting, participants held group discussions and said that the presence of General Secretary Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders to congratulate the meeting fully reflected the great importance and deep friendship that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core attaches to the work of the working class and trade unions. The Party Central Committee’s speech was sincere and inspiring. Delegates said that they should be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, work hard and forge ahead, and contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

The flag leads the courage to move forward

During the group discussion, everyone spoke enthusiastically. Zhu Rongliang, Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Fujian Federation of Trade Unions, said: “The speech inspires the morale of the workers to strive to be the first in the era of Chinese modernization, and points the way for the trade union to unite and mobilize the workers to forge ahead on a new journey.”

Li Jing, chairman of the labor union of Tongling Hong Kong and China Gas Company, said: “We must closely focus on the theme of the era of China‘s labor movement, integrate learning, thinking and application, integrate knowledge, belief and action, and play the strong voice of the era of ‘We workers have power.'”

“What kind of ideas there are, there are what kind of people, and there is what kind of working class.” Meng Man, a professor at Minzu University of China, said that we must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and unswervingly follow the We march forward bravely in the direction guided by the Party Central Committee.

“The belief is firmer, the quality is comprehensively improved, and the appearance is completely new. The speech comprehensively depicts the heroic attitude of the working class in the new era.” Bai Jian, a controller at the North China Air Traffic Control Bureau, has been on the front line of control for 18 years and has safely escorted more than 40 million passengers. He said that the speech encouraged and mobilized the broad masses of workers to stand on their jobs, work hard, and devote themselves to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation with a sense of ownership and a striver attitude.

From a migrant worker to a winner of the “National May 1st Labor Medal”, Ma Xiaoli, the steel bar work squad leader of the 21st Bureau of China Railway, said: “As a witness and beneficiary of the reform of building a team of industrial workers, I will continue to give full play to my technical advantages and use The action encourages more workers, especially young people, to take the path of becoming talents and serving the country with skills.”

Be brave enough to take on heavy responsibilities and work hard

The Party Central Committee’s speech proposed “to shoulder the mission of the working class through labor creation.” Hu Dongfang, a senior technician at Zhejiang Chentai Technology Co., Ltd., has a very real understanding of this. He said: “The new era provides a broader stage for workers who want to do things and are willing to work hard. We must better establish a sense of ownership, learn knowledge through diligence, refine technology through hard work, and seek breakthroughs through innovation, and strive to start a business and work hard. Fight to be first.”

Feng Weizhen, the operation team leader of the ammonium nitrate plant of Yunnan Yuntianhua Yunfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.’s Manufacturing Center, said that in his speech, it was proposed that the working class should “pay close attention to the industry, industry cutting-edge knowledge and technological progress, and lay a solid foundation of knowledge.” This is a message for the broad masses of people. The new requirements put forward by the growth of workers’ skills. “I will implement the spirit of the meeting into my own work, lead more industrial workers to learn and grow through the model worker studio, and promote corporate innovation and progress.” Feng Weizhen said.

“Carry forward the noble character of the working class through unity and struggle,” the Party Central Committee’s speech inspired Qian Haijun, community manager of the Customer Service Center of State Grid Zhejiang Cixi Power Supply Company. Having been engaged in electric power services for more than 30 years, Qian Haijun is known as the “universal electrician”. He leads more than 1,000 volunteers to use their skills to serve the society, and the service area reaches as far as the snowy plateau. “We gain happiness from labor and realize value from dedication,” he said.

This time, Wang Zhe, a Meituan takeout delivery man from Zhangwu County, Fuxin, Liaoning Province and a post-90s young man, walked into the Great Hall of the People for the first time. Having lost his right arm, he used his left hand to write down this sentence in the speech of the Party Central Committee: “We must pay close attention to workers in the new employment form, migrant workers, urban workers in need and other groups, and help them solve their urgent difficulties and worries.”

“As a food delivery rider, I can bring convenience to everyone’s lives and give me a sense of accomplishment.” Wang Zhe said that the new era is an era of strivers, and every worker has the opportunity to excel. As long as you work honestly and are diligent and dedicated, you can achieve extraordinary results in ordinary positions.

Remember the mission and work together in unity

“It is necessary to extensively gather the great power of unity and struggle”, “it is necessary to effectively improve the quality of rights protection services” and “it is necessary to effectively play the role of bridge and link”… In his speech, every sentence of Yin Yin hoped to clear the direction, strengthen confidence, encourage energy and gather vitality for the work of the trade union.

“We must transform the high hopes and care of the Party Central Committee into a powerful driving force to promote the high-quality development of trade union work, adhere to the correct political direction, firmly grasp the theme of the labor movement, obey the overall situation of the service center, and always maintain the spirit of ‘breakthrough’ on the new journey. spirit, ‘creative’ energy, and ‘doing’ style, and strive to push the work of the trade union to a new level.” said Chen Weidong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Vice Chairman of the Guangdong Federation of Trade Unions.

Lou Zhongliang, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the labor union of Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group, said that the speech of the Party Central Committee is the action guide for the party’s labor movement and labor union work in the new era. “We will adhere to the employee-centered work orientation, mobilize employees to start a craze in learning skills, strive to become knowledge-based, skilled and innovative workers, shoulder the mission of maintaining national food security, and firmly hold the ‘Chinese rice bowl’ in our own hands In hand.”

“The speech pointed out that trade unions at all levels should ‘provide considerate services to the workers,’ especially for grassroots trade unions.” Du Liying, vice chairman of the Hepingli Street Federation of Trade Unions in Dongcheng District, Beijing, said that grassroots trade union cadres must constantly explore new service models. In particular, we will further improve the pertinence and precision of trade union work for workers in new forms of employment, migrant workers, urban workers in need, and other groups, and truly serve as “family members” and considerate people to the workers.

Embarking on a new journey, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China established the central task of comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization. The central task of the party is the theme and direction of the Chinese workers’ movement and trade union work.

“As a trade unionist, I deeply feel the weight and responsibility on our shoulders.” Qian Haijun said. “We must always remember our mission, gather our strength, and work together to contribute wisdom and strength to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.”

