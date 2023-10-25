Former assemblyman Peter Calo was sentenced to 19 years in prison

JUDGMENT

The trial against the former Pachakutik assemblyman, Peter Calo, was reinstated in the National Court of Justice on October 23, 2023. The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the former legislator was sentenced to 19 years in prison and the payment of compensation to the victim.

Peter Calo (center) is accused of raping a 19-year-old girl.

In its account of In addition, he must compensate the victim with USD 10,000.”

It was not the only thing the Court decided. The magistrates ordered the suspension of participation rights for the convicted man and ordered psychological treatment for the victim.

Calo was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman after his arrest in Quito on April 26. What is known about the case is that Calo had summoned the young woman to offer her a job. The meeting would have taken place in a hostel near the National Assembly. From the same hostel, the young woman called Ecu 911 to ask for help.

But, Calo was arrested again on May 15. He was wearing an electronic shackle as a measure ordered by the judge handling the case. However, that device was found in a garbage dump in the south of Quito. /The Telegraph

Share this: Facebook

X

