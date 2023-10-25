Former Trump Associates Turn Against Him: Growing Legal Jeopardy for the Former President

Former Trump Allies Turn Against Him, Worsening Legal Jeopardy

Former President Donald Trump is facing increasing legal pressures as key figures from his inner circle turn against him to save themselves. The events unfolding on Tuesday underscore how the 2024 elections, in which Trump is favored for the Republican Party nomination, will be fought in the courts rather than conventional political battlefields.

One significant development came from ABC News, reporting that Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had met with federal prosecutors multiple times, unequivocally contradicting the former president’s narrative about election theft. Meadows served as the gatekeeper of the Oval Office during critical days when Trump allegedly planned to overturn the 2020 election results. CNN has reached out to Meadows’ attorney for comment.

In another damaging twist, Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who falsely claimed President Joe Biden’s victory was due to fraud, reached a deal with Georgia prosecutors. On Tuesday, Ellis tearfully confessed to the felony charge of complicity in false statements made to state legislators. Ellis became the third former Trump associate to agree to testify against the former president and others this week.

The charges brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating election subversion, follow a strategy commonly used in mob cases: targeting smaller players to secure testimony against higher-ranking individuals. Ellis’ guilty plea also poses a significant threat to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s attorney after the election and worked closely with Ellis. This repudiation of her own actions suggests that the truth, rather than falsehoods about voter fraud, prevails in the court of law.

These legal setbacks on Tuesday further intensified Trump’s precarious position, undermining his standing in separate cases to which he has pleaded not guilty. They also highlight how his criminal liability may overshadow his bid to return to the White House. Trump’s inflated sense of loyalty will surely be challenged as he witnesses three former associates turning against him.

Though the barrage of legal cases has not dampened Trump’s dominance in the GOP presidential race, signs are emerging that mounting judicial pressure is starting to trouble the former president, who has excelled at evading responsibility throughout his personal and political life. In a fit of anger on his Truth Social network Tuesday night, Trump responded to ABC’s report on Meadows, rejecting any notion that Meadows lied to gain immunity from prosecution.

Trump’s persecution complex appears to be his campaign tactic, portraying himself as a political martyr who is unfairly targeted by the Biden administration. However, the 91 counts in his four criminal indictments make this claim less credible. With the possibility of being a convicted felon on Election Day in 13 months, Trump may find this vulnerability more a concern among the broader electorate than among Republican primary voters.

The developments regarding Meadows hold significant importance. Observers speculate about Meadows’ activities as the former White House chief of staff, and his meetings with federal prosecutors and special prosecutor Jack Smith have raised curiosity. The reported immunity agreement could be detrimental to Trump’s defense, as it undermines the notion that he genuinely believed the election was stolen. Meadows’ testimony may prove damaging to Trump, as it suggests that his actions were not protected by freedom of expression.

In the past, those surrounding Trump have faced legal troubles while he has escaped unscathed. However, the decisions made by Meadows, Ellis, and Cohen, along with the multitude of legal threats currently surrounding Trump, indicate that his charmed life is about to encounter its most significant challenge yet.

