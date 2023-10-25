The Great Earthquake: Netflix’s Latest Norwegian Disaster Film Leaves Viewers on the Edge of Their Seats

Netflix recently added a gripping Norwegian production about natural disasters that has already become a sensation among users. Titled “The Great Earthquake,” this film has a runtime of less than two hours and has already garnered a massive following.

Directed by John Andreas Andersen, “The Great Earthquake” serves as the highly-anticipated sequel to the acclaimed film “Bølgen” and hit Norwegian cinemas on November 1, 2018. The plot revolves around a seismic event that occurred in Oslo in 1904, registering a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale. The earthquake originated from the Oslo Trench, a geological feature that runs beneath the Norwegian capital. Presently, scientists are uncovering signs indicating that a new earthquake is imminent.

Described as a thrilling disaster film, “The Great Earthquake” follows the story of Kristian Eikjord, a seasoned 40-year-old geologist portrayed by Kristoffer Joner. Additionally, Ane Dahl Torp stars as Idun Eikjord, Kristian’s wife, while Jonas Hoff Oftebro plays Sondre Eikjord, their 20-year-old son. Edith Haagenrud-Sande takes on the role of Julia Eikjord, Kristian’s 11-year-old daughter.

The official review of the movie captures the essence of the storyline, stating, “No one believes the shocking revelation made by this scientist – that Oslo is on the verge of experiencing a massive earthquake.”

“The Great Earthquake” quickly became the most viewed movie globally upon its release on Netflix. Its captivating plot, skilled direction, and talented cast have undoubtedly contributed to its immense success.

As users eagerly flock to watch this gripping disaster film, it is evident that “The Great Earthquake” has become a must-watch for fans of suspenseful and thrilling cinema.