Colombian Football Star James Rodriguez to Participate in Gerard Piqué’s Latin American Tournament

Sao Paulo midfielder James Rodriguez has been selected as one of the players to participate in the Latin American edition of Gerard Piqué’s tournament, the Kings League Americas. Rodriguez, along with Colombian streamer Pelicanger, will serve as presidents of the Atlético Parceros team in this prestigious tournament, which marks its first edition in Latin America.

The official announcement of the teams for the tournament took place in Mexico City on Tuesday. Alongside Rodriguez and Pelicanger, several celebrities from Latin American social networks will be in attendance, including Argentine Jero Freixas, soccer player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Chilean YouTuber Germán Garmendia, and Dominican streamers Los Futbolitos.

Rodriguez expressed his happiness and excitement to be part of this project. “I am happy for this opportunity,” he said. “The Kings League is doing a great project, and I hope people can enjoy it.”

When asked about the possibility of playing in a match with Atlético Parceros, Rodriguez mentioned that there will be a lot of fans in Colombia and that while it will be a hobby for him, he takes the tournament seriously and wants to win. However, he also mentioned that he is still unsure of whether he will play and will have to seek permission.

The Kings League Americas, set to begin in January 2024, will also have former Mexican player and streamer Miguel Layún as its president. This tournament promises to bring together some of the best football talents and social media influencers from Latin America, creating a unique and exciting spectacle for football fans across the region.

