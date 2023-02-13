Home News Former director of domain extinction of the Prosecutor’s Office was captured for corruption
Former director of domain extinction of the Prosecutor's Office was captured for corruption

Former director of domain extinction of the Prosecutor’s Office was captured for corruption

Ana Catalina Noguera Toro, who served as specialized director of Extinction of the Right of Domain.

The procedure is part of an investigation that is being followed for alleged acts of judicial corruption in which the former server would be linked. For these irregular actions, an active official of the National Police, Colonel Ricardo Alberto Durán, who belonged to the Interagency group of the SIU, and two former officials from the same place, the patrolman Anderson Jesús Alva Contreras and the mayor Jhon Fredy Redondo Bautista, are being prosecuted. . In addition to Carlos Ramón Zapata, known by the alias of El Médico and who faced investigations for drug trafficking.

The probative material shows that former SIU officials were in charge of locating people who had unfinished processes in the Prosecutor’s Office, identifying them and extorting large sums of money so that they would not be extradited to the United States.

For these facts, the patrolman Alva Contreras, the mayor Redondo Bautista, and alias El Médico have already accepted charges.

A prosecutor delegated before the Court will present the defendant in guarantee control hearings and will charge her with the crimes of procedural fraud, illegal violation of communication and violation of personal data.

The Prosecutor’s Office has sufficient probative material and technical evidence to support this judicial action that will contribute to having clarity about what happened and establishing the corresponding criminal responsibilities.

