Former Director of Border Development Dies after Battle with Cancer

Sunday morning brought the sad news of the passing of Miguel Alejandro Bejarán Álvarez, also known as “Tito Bejarán,” the former director of the General Directorate of Border Development (DGDF). Bejarán, a prominent figure in the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), died in New York City after a courageous six-month battle with cancer.

Bejarán had been receiving medical treatment in the United States since his diagnosis. The news of his death was shared by Alexander Rivas, the president of the PLD in Montecristi, who expressed deep regret and described Bejarán as “a hardworking man who fought until the end of his life.”

Born on March 4, 1959, Alejandro Bejarán was a respected figure in Dominican politics. He served as a deputy for the purple party in Montecristi and held a degree in electromechanical engineering. Notably, he was also the administrator of the La Cruz de Manzanillo project.

Bejarán’s untimely death has left a void in both political and community circles. His dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts in the pursuit of progress and development will be sorely missed. As news of his passing spreads, many are paying tribute to his legacy.

The PLD, in particular, is mourning the loss of one of its own. Bejarán’s contributions to the party were significant, reflecting his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of his fellow citizens. The news of his passing has cast a somber shadow over its members, who remember him as an exemplary leader.

While the country mourns the loss of an exceptional individual, the focus now turns towards honoring Bejarán’s memory. Friends, family, and colleagues are expected to gather to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a man who dedicated himself to public service.

As the nation mourns, it is crucial to recognize Bejarán’s enduring impact on the lives of many Dominicans. His work and dedication will live on, serving as an inspiration to the next generation of leaders in the pursuit of progress.

The funeral arrangements for Miguel Alejandro Bejarán Álvarez are yet to be announced.

