Bomb Attack at Turkey’s Interior Ministry Building Sparks Investigation and Determination to Fight Terrorism

Two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of Turkey’s Interior Ministry building in the capital city of Ankara on Sunday, according to the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The news was shared in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yerlikaya stated that the attack took place at approximately 9:30 am local time, when the two terrorists arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the general directorate of Security of the Ministry of the Interior. One of the terrorists detonated a bomb, while the other was neutralized.

While the attack resulted in the injury of two police officers, Yerlikaya described their injuries as “slight.” The Ankara Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a judicial investigation into the incident, as confirmed by the country’s Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on social media.

Tunç added that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly under the supervision of the deputy prosecutor general in charge of the incident. He also condemned the attack as a “treacherous” act of terrorism. Tunç emphasized that such attacks will not deter Turkey’s ongoing fight against terrorism, stating that the country’s determination to combat terrorism will remain steadfast.

The bombing has shocked the nation, with citizens expressing their solidarity and support for the victims and their families. The Turkish government is expected to take further measures to enhance security and prevent similar acts of terrorism in the future.

As the investigation progresses, authorities will aim to uncover more details about the motives and identities of the attackers, in order to bring them to justice.