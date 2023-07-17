Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his family face hearing for illicit enrichment – ​​Diario La Página

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that the former FMLN secretary, Medardo González, along with his family, are facing the Preparatory Hearing for illicit enrichment, where they seek to recover $153,000 dollars in favor of the State.

This hearing they are facing corresponds to a civil lawsuit filed by the FGR, regarding the increase in the assets of Medardo González in May 2009 and April 2015, during the period he served as a deputy.

#FightCorruption | This morning, the Preparatory Hearing against the former FMLN deputy, Medardo González, his wife and his children for Illicit Enrichment is taking place. The @FGR_SV seeks to recover more than 153 thousand dollars in favor of the State. pic.twitter.com/ejZxXdmBCv — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) July 17, 2023

“It is for the period that he served as deputy owner of the Legislative Assembly for the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front party, FMLN. There are two periods, those from May 2009 to April 2012 and from May 2012 to April 2015,” explained a prosecutor in the case.

In March 2023, González’s wife and their two children were sued before the Third Civil Chamber of the First Section of the Center of San Salvador by prosecutors belonging to the Corruption Crimes Specialized Unit.

According to the files of the probity section of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), Medardo González, could not justify the credit card payment in the amount of $3,892.57. While his wife, Sonia Ernestina Paredes de González, irregularities were detected in bank deposits and credit cards for an amount of $70,505.98.

In the case of the children, Medardo Romeo González Portal, could not justify the acquisition of a property for the amount of $70,000 dollars. Luis Antonio González Portal, is questioned about irregularities in cash deposits for payments of a bank loan in the amount of $8,948.

By: Marcela Juarez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

