Home » Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his family face hearing for illicit enrichment – ​​Diario La Página
News

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his family face hearing for illicit enrichment – ​​Diario La Página

by admin

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that the former FMLN secretary, Medardo González, along with his family, are facing the Preparatory Hearing for illicit enrichment, where they seek to recover $153,000 dollars in favor of the State.

This hearing they are facing corresponds to a civil lawsuit filed by the FGR, regarding the increase in the assets of Medardo González in May 2009 and April 2015, during the period he served as a deputy.

“It is for the period that he served as deputy owner of the Legislative Assembly for the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front party, FMLN. There are two periods, those from May 2009 to April 2012 and from May 2012 to April 2015,” explained a prosecutor in the case.

In March 2023, González’s wife and their two children were sued before the Third Civil Chamber of the First Section of the Center of San Salvador by prosecutors belonging to the Corruption Crimes Specialized Unit.

According to the files of the probity section of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), Medardo González, could not justify the credit card payment in the amount of $3,892.57. While his wife, Sonia Ernestina Paredes de González, irregularities were detected in bank deposits and credit cards for an amount of $70,505.98.

See also  Migrants, the new route of death. From Lebanon and Turkey to Italy

In the case of the children, Medardo Romeo González Portal, could not justify the acquisition of a property for the amount of $70,000 dollars. Luis Antonio González Portal, is questioned about irregularities in cash deposits for payments of a bank loan in the amount of $8,948.

By: Marcela Juarez

You may also like

Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to...

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy