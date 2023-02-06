With the resignation of Arturo Char, the door is opened for the ex-governor of Huila to come to occupy his position.

After all, Huila will have a senator and it will be for the Radical Change, former governor Carlos Julio Villa, is the next on the list after the resignation of Arturo Char.

On the morning of this Monday, it was learned that Char submitted his resignation to the president of the Senate Roy Barreras:

“As is known by public opinion, for more than four years the Special Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened an investigation against me, last November it issued an order to formally open an investigation and summoned me for an investigation. once this happens, I will be formally linked to that process.

The circumstances described above require that I focus all my attention to defend myself in said process before the aforementioned Judicial Corporation, to disprove the false accusations of libel and slander of which I have been a victim together with my family. This is the motivation that, with great sadness, leads me to make this decision, ”says Arturo Char in his letter.

In this sense, Carlos Julio González, would come to occupy the position of Char in the senate.