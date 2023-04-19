Former Greens politician Osterburg in court for breach of trust | > – News

Status: 04/19/2023 10:57 a.m The trial for commercial infidelity against Michael Osterburg began in the district court on Wednesday. The former parliamentary leader of the Greens in the district of Hamburg-Mitte is said to have paid for private expenses from the parliamentary group’s treasury.

The investigations after the criminal complaint by the Greens faction in the Hamburg-Mitte district assembly lasted three years. The investigators viewed hundreds of receipts and receipts. More than 160 witnesses were questioned. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the files fill seven boxes. Because of the special scope of the proceedings, the indictment was filed with the district court.

121 cases indicted

Ultimately, 121 cases were indicted in the period from 2015 to 2019. The public prosecutor’s office alleges commercial embezzlement, sometimes in conjunction with fraud and forgery. According to the indictment, the damage caused should amount to a total of 33,000 euros.

Accusation: Travel and restaurant visits at the expense of the group

It’s about travel and rental car bills, lots of restaurant visits – including a lobster meal in Malta – and childcare costs. The latter, among other things, for the common child of Osterburg and Hamburg’s Senator for Justice Anna Gallina (Greens). The two split in fall 2019.

What did Gallina know?

Gallina was also questioned by the investigators. It was then said that there was no “actual evidence” for criminal involvement. It is unclear how much she may have known about Osterburg’s actions.

Nine days of negotiations scheduled

Osterburg himself has not yet commented on any of the allegations. It remains to be seen whether the 55-year-old will remain silent in the process. Initially, the court summoned eight witnesses and scheduled nine days of hearings.

