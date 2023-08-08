Former Indiana Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Intimidating Students with “Blacklist” Threats

Former Fifth-Grade Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Intimidation

EAST CHICAGO, IN – Angelica Carrasquillo, a former fifth-grade teacher from northwestern Indiana, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being charged with intimidation. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation in Lake County Superior Court.

The incident occurred on October 12 when Carrasquillo communicated a threat to commit murder. Officials at St. Stanislaus, the school where Carrasquillo worked, uncovered the threat after a counselor overheard a fifth grader saying that the teacher wanted to kill herself and had a list. The student alleged that Carrasquillo directly expressed the threat to him and even told him that he was on the list.

Upon learning of the threat, the school immediately confronted Carrasquillo and escorted her out of the building. The Diocese of Gary, which oversees the school, quickly informed parents about the situation. Carrasquillo admitted to school officials that she had “problems with my mental health” and blamed the fifth-grade students for not listening to her in class. She also mentioned having traumas from her high school years.

Court records indicate that Carrasquillo provided school authorities with the name of one student on the “kill list,” but refused to disclose all the names. She later claimed that she was “just kidding” when questioned about the threat.

As part of the plea agreement, Carrasquillo is prohibited from working at any school or day care center during her probation and must undergo court-supervised mental health treatment. She is also forbidden from contacting the victims in the case. Media reports suggest that if she successfully completes her probation, Carrasquillo can apply for a sentence reduction to a misdemeanor offense.

“We take any and all threats against our students and staff seriously,” expressed the Diocese of Gary in a message to parents. “The safety and well-being of our school community remains our utmost priority.”

The sentencing of Carrasquillo serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for both students and educators. School authorities have been urged to be vigilant in identifying and addressing any potential threats within their institutions.

The case highlights the significance of mental health support for both teachers and students, emphasizing the need for access to proper resources and intervention programs.

