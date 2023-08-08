Home » D1 (F): Winner Girls and Étoile (F) among the worst attacks, the results of the first leg
D1 (F): Winner Girls and Étoile (F) among the worst attacks, the results of the first leg

D1 (F): Winner Girls and Étoile (F) among the worst attacks, the results of the first leg

The first leg of the women’s championship came to an end this Sunday. Friends of the world with 16 points +17 on the counter ranks first in Pool A and ASKO Feminine ends the mid-season at the top of the standings in Pool B with 13 points +11. Our editorial team offers you the results of the first leg.

A total of 86 goals were scored in 36 games for an average of 2.39 goals per game. To this end, Pool A saw the nets shake 49 times and Pool B on its side recorded 37 goals.

Even if the reigning champion, the Friends of the World Academy was not so flamboyant, she simply relied on experience not only to be ranked first in Pool A but also to offer herself the best first leg attack with 18 goals scored in 6 games, an average of 3 goals per game. With an ambition to go for the title, ASKO Feminine has shown itself as the serious competitor of Friends of the World. So with 15 goals scored in 5 games, an average of 3 goals, the formation of Kozah finished second attack. Each scoring 1 goal, Winner Girls and Étoile Filante are ranked the worst attacks. For having conceded 25 goals, Winner Girls leaves with the title of the bad defense. However with only 1 goal conceded, Friends of the world is the best defense.

Here is the Top 5 of the best scorers

1- Alice Gbati 8 goals (Women’s)

2-Kayaba Tatiana 7 goals (Asko female)

3- Aminaka Akouto 5 goals (Friends of the World)

4-Tékiyakou Yaya 5 goals (Friends of the world)

5-Eya Kponvi 4 goals (Ahé FC)

