Home » Remove pimple marks: Tips for an even skin
Health

Remove pimple marks: Tips for an even skin

by admin
Remove pimple marks: Tips for an even skin

Skin care How to remove pimple marks? Tips for a more even skin

You can remove or reduce pimple marks with the appropriate means. It is even more effective to prevent them with our tips.

© fizkes / iStock / Getty Images

No one should feel ashamed of his or her appearance. And yet: many people feel most comfortable with even skin. But what if pimple marks are visible? We have tips to remove them, or at least make them less noticeable.

If you are often on social media, beauty filters are hardly noticeable. They make the skin look flawless and even and suggest that looking like this should be standard. The fact is, however, that many people struggle with either impure or scarred skin. And they should know: Nobody should be ashamed of that or chase after unrealistic goals. But if you want more even skin and want to remove pimple marks, for example, you can use the following tips.

What are pimple marks?

First of all, pimple marks are actually what is called hyperpigmentation that develops after a pimple has become inflamed and then exposed to UV rays. As a result, more melanin is produced in this area and it becomes darker than the rest of the facial skin. As a rule, these areas are neither raised nor deepened and are also much more inconspicuous than, for example, pimple or acne scars.

And: The marks often disappear by themselves after a while. They do not hurt and are only visible as discoloration on the skin. However, with age, it may take a little longer for them to become less visible. But if they bother you, they can help. Preferably with gentle means that do not irritate the skin.

Remove pimple marks: These remedies can help

See also  the 'strange' symptoms, the damage to health and the richest foods

home remedies

For example, St. John’s wort oil can help to remove or lighten pimple marks step by step. Home remedies such as apple cider vinegar (water and apple cider vinegar in a ratio of 1:1, applied like a facial tonic) can also help against discoloration with patience and are usually gentle and inexpensive. Apple cider vinegar can soothe skin and make it look more even. If you have very sensitive skin, you can try a ratio of 1:4, i.e. very diluted with water.

Important: You should be familiar with the use of home remedies and know your skin well. If you are unsure, you should always speak to a dermatologist and not try anything on the spur of the moment. And the following applies: there are no miracle cures, all tips require regular use and do not have an immediate effect.

Another (home) remedy that can help to remove pimple marks is a healing clay mask, which you can either make yourself or buy ready-made in different versions and with different additives. It also soothes and can clarify the skin.

scrubs

Peelings can also help if you want to remove pimple marks. For example, fruit acid peels can make the skin look more even if used regularly. If these peelings are too aggressive for you, you can use a gentler peeling. For example, enzymatic peelings that remove dead skin cells and also have a slightly disinfecting effect are suitable. By the way: The more coarse-grained the peeling, the more aggressive it is usually. These scrubs should be used a maximum of twice a week so as not to irritate or dry out the skin too much.

See also  "Sonic" is the busiest year! SEGA Announces 2022 Classic IP Main Vision and New Work Planning | Games | New Head Shell Newtalk

Tipp: With a voucher from Notino you can also save on the purchase of matching beauty products.

Prevent pimple marks

If pimples are already present, it’s best to be gentle on them and make sure they don’t become infected and thus don’t become pimple marks afterward. Zinc ointment can help against pimples. The zinc oxide it contains promotes wound healing and thus prevents unsightly and lasting consequences.

In addition, it is always advisable to protect the skin from UV-A and -B rays with a sunscreen – with a suitable sunscreen. This can protect against discoloration and also helps to prevent the skin from aging prematurely.

If you want even and cleaner skin in the long term, you can also use an LED mask. Regular use of the device can prevent impure skin and even premature skin aging. We have summarized hints and tips for using an LED mask in this article.

More tips

You should not scratch or squeeze pimples to prevent pimple marks or even scars. If you use make-up, you should always remove it thoroughly in the evening to prevent skin impurities and not to clog the pores. A light cream is suitable for care in the evening A healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, a balanced diet and moderate consumption of alcohol or cigarettes can help prevent pimples. Treatment by experts can also help to remove pimple marks: laser or microneedling are some of the methods you can consult . You should consult your doctor about this.

A notice: This article does not replace a visit to a dermatologist. If you notice anything unusual on your skin or get a rash or similar after using cosmetics or devices, you should see a (dermatologist) doctor.

You might also be interested in:

See also  Waited for n years! The first official trailer of "The Last Battle", to be screened in Paramount Plus in 2022 | 4Gamers

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

maf

#Subjects

You may also like

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II vandalized in Milan, daubed...

The possible anticancer properties of warfarin. « Medicine...

The Keys to Maintaining Emotional Well-being After Vacation:...

Recognition of non-university degrees from EU member states,...

Pressure swings in the summer? How to keep...

Manicure can make you look younger

write a title for this article “The latest...

Terrorism, precautionary measures for nine anarchists

The DIZG presents the bone screw that becomes...

The Gender Imbalance in Mental Health: Exploring the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy