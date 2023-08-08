Remove pimple marks: Tips for an even skin

Skin care How to remove pimple marks? Tips for a more even skin



You can remove or reduce pimple marks with the appropriate means. It is even more effective to prevent them with our tips.

No one should feel ashamed of his or her appearance. And yet: many people feel most comfortable with even skin. But what if pimple marks are visible? We have tips to remove them, or at least make them less noticeable.

If you are often on social media, beauty filters are hardly noticeable. They make the skin look flawless and even and suggest that looking like this should be standard. The fact is, however, that many people struggle with either impure or scarred skin. And they should know: Nobody should be ashamed of that or chase after unrealistic goals. But if you want more even skin and want to remove pimple marks, for example, you can use the following tips.

What are pimple marks?



First of all, pimple marks are actually what is called hyperpigmentation that develops after a pimple has become inflamed and then exposed to UV rays. As a result, more melanin is produced in this area and it becomes darker than the rest of the facial skin. As a rule, these areas are neither raised nor deepened and are also much more inconspicuous than, for example, pimple or acne scars.

And: The marks often disappear by themselves after a while. They do not hurt and are only visible as discoloration on the skin. However, with age, it may take a little longer for them to become less visible. But if they bother you, they can help. Preferably with gentle means that do not irritate the skin.

Remove pimple marks: These remedies can help



home remedies



For example, St. John’s wort oil can help to remove or lighten pimple marks step by step. Home remedies such as apple cider vinegar (water and apple cider vinegar in a ratio of 1:1, applied like a facial tonic) can also help against discoloration with patience and are usually gentle and inexpensive. Apple cider vinegar can soothe skin and make it look more even. If you have very sensitive skin, you can try a ratio of 1:4, i.e. very diluted with water.

Important: You should be familiar with the use of home remedies and know your skin well. If you are unsure, you should always speak to a dermatologist and not try anything on the spur of the moment. And the following applies: there are no miracle cures, all tips require regular use and do not have an immediate effect.

Another (home) remedy that can help to remove pimple marks is a healing clay mask, which you can either make yourself or buy ready-made in different versions and with different additives. It also soothes and can clarify the skin.

scrubs



Peelings can also help if you want to remove pimple marks. For example, fruit acid peels can make the skin look more even if used regularly. If these peelings are too aggressive for you, you can use a gentler peeling. For example, enzymatic peelings that remove dead skin cells and also have a slightly disinfecting effect are suitable. By the way: The more coarse-grained the peeling, the more aggressive it is usually. These scrubs should be used a maximum of twice a week so as not to irritate or dry out the skin too much.

Prevent pimple marks



If pimples are already present, it’s best to be gentle on them and make sure they don’t become infected and thus don’t become pimple marks afterward. Zinc ointment can help against pimples. The zinc oxide it contains promotes wound healing and thus prevents unsightly and lasting consequences.

In addition, it is always advisable to protect the skin from UV-A and -B rays with a sunscreen – with a suitable sunscreen. This can protect against discoloration and also helps to prevent the skin from aging prematurely.

If you want even and cleaner skin in the long term, you can also use an LED mask. Regular use of the device can prevent impure skin and even premature skin aging. We have summarized hints and tips for using an LED mask in this article.

More tips



You should not scratch or squeeze pimples to prevent pimple marks or even scars. If you use make-up, you should always remove it thoroughly in the evening to prevent skin impurities and not to clog the pores. A light cream is suitable for care in the evening A healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, a balanced diet and moderate consumption of alcohol or cigarettes can help prevent pimples. Treatment by experts can also help to remove pimple marks: laser or microneedling are some of the methods you can consult . You should consult your doctor about this.

A notice: This article does not replace a visit to a dermatologist. If you notice anything unusual on your skin or get a rash or similar after using cosmetics or devices, you should see a (dermatologist) doctor.

