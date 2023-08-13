Home » Former IYI Party Provincial Chairman passed away – Current News
Former IYI Party Provincial Chairman passed away – Current News

Şanbaz Yıldız, former IYI Party Kocaeli Provincial PresidentIt was learned that he died as a result of a heart attack. Meral Akşener, Chairman of the IYI PartyIn his post on his social media account, he said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of my esteemed colleague, our former Kocaeli Provincial President and Local Administrations Coordinator Şanbaz Yıldız.
On the other hand, Şanbaz Yıldız, who was nominated as the 2nd deputy candidate from Kocaeli in the last general election, was recently appointed as the 5th Regional Coordinator under the IYI Party Local Government Presidency. Şanbaz Yıldız would be responsible for Kocaeli, Düzce, Sakarya, Bolu, Bursa and Bilecik with this assignment.

Şanbaz Yıldız, in the post he shared on his social media account yesterday, said, “We will succeed. Shortly before the local elections, I assumed an important responsibility with the call of our Deputy Chairman Burak Akburak. I was appointed as the 5th Regional Coordinator of the IYI Party Local Governments Presidency. , Sakarya, Bolu, Yalova, Bursa and Bilecik provinces were given the coordination for local elections.Before going into an intensive work process, I would like to thank our President Meral Akşener and our Vice President Burak Akburak. I would like to present to the Kocaeli public that I will work hard to make it pass in the best possible way. We will succeed together.”

