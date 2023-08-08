Former Member of Nanjing Municipal Committee Investigated for Serious Violations: A Chain of Corruption Unveiled

Former Member of Nanjing Municipal Committee Investigated for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

August 08, 2023

Beijing – Former member of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the United Front Work Department, Hua Jing (female), along with four municipal Party committee secretaries and the mayor who worked with him, are under investigation, according to an announcement made by the National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee.

Hua Jing, 59 years old, held various positions including director of the Management Committee of Nanjing High-tech Industrial Development Zone before becoming a member of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and head of the United Front Work Department in August. However, she was removed from office in July 2023.

The investigation comes after Chinese writer, Li Jun, retweeted news in July that Hua Jing was detained on suspicion of major corruption and bribery. Following this, the provincial supervisory committee sealed her husband’s company and confiscated all computers, documents, and hard drives.

During Hua Jing’s tenure, several city party secretaries and mayors who worked with her were also investigated. Zhang Jinghua, deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was investigated on December 1, 2021. Yang Weize, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and former secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, was investigated on January 4, 2015, and later sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Ji Jianye, former deputy secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and mayor, was investigated in October 2013 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in April 2015. Miao Ruilin, former vice-governor of Jiangsu Province, was investigated on November 15, 2018, and received a sentence of 10 and a half years in prison on November 19, 2019.

In a tragic turn of events, Shen Jian, member of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and executive deputy mayor, committed suicide in June 2019. Shen Jian had previously served as the secretary to Luo Zhijun, the mayor of Nanjing and secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee.

Many of these individuals, including Ji Jianye, Yang Weize, Luo Zhijun, and Miao Ruilin, were known for their involvement in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. They have been targeted by the “International Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong” and the overseas Minghui website.

The recent investigations and convictions highlight the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Chinese Communist Party and emphasizes the commitment to upholding discipline and law within the party. The case serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and that those who engage in corrupt activities will be held accountable.

(Reported by Li Enzhen/Edited by Wen Hui)

