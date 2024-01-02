Former officials of Indeportes Cauca, to answer for alleged irregular payment of travel expenses – news

The control entity is investigating whether in the process of recognizing their expenses, those investigated appropriated public money for their own benefit.

Due to alleged irregularities in the recognition and payment of travel expenses, The Attorney General’s Office formulated charges against the former manager of the Departmental Institute of Sports and Recreation of Cauca, Oliver Carabalí Banguero, for the age of facts.

The disciplinary decision also covers the then Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager, Anyela Marcela Palacios Gutiérrez.

The control entity seeks to determine if abusing his position, Carabalí Banguero signed a resolution by which he ordered the payment of travel expenses for himself and Palacios Gutiérrez, which would have configured a possible appropriation for his benefit. and the former assistant manager, because These expenses had already been assumed by the Ministry of Sports and Sports.

According to the procedural evidence collected, the sums corresponding to the expenses for transportation, food and accommodation, would have been recorded in the bank accounts of the commissioned officials to attend the National Games “Sea and Beach in the Department of Córdoba”.

In the indictment, the Attorney General’s Office stated that, “The appropriation of State assets for personal benefit goes against the duty of austerity and efficiency in their use, which is the purpose sought by the principle of economy and therefore in accordance with the principle of responsibility.”

Preliminarily, the conduct of the former officials was considered as very serious offenses committed by way of fraud.

In compliance with the right to defense that assists them, those investigated or their attorneys may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider relevant to the corresponding Judgment Attorney’s Office.