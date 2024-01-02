Home » Former officials of Indeportes Cauca, to answer for alleged irregular payment of travel expenses – news
News

Former officials of Indeportes Cauca, to answer for alleged irregular payment of travel expenses – news

by admin
Former officials of Indeportes Cauca, to answer for alleged irregular payment of travel expenses – news

The control entity is investigating whether in the process of recognizing their expenses, those investigated appropriated public money for their own benefit.

Due to alleged irregularities in the recognition and payment of travel expenses, The Attorney General’s Office formulated charges against the former manager of the Departmental Institute of Sports and Recreation of Cauca, Oliver Carabalí Banguero, for the age of facts.

The disciplinary decision also covers the then Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager, Anyela Marcela Palacios Gutiérrez.

The control entity seeks to determine if abusing his position, Carabalí Banguero signed a resolution by which he ordered the payment of travel expenses for himself and Palacios Gutiérrez, which would have configured a possible appropriation for his benefit. and the former assistant manager, because These expenses had already been assumed by the Ministry of Sports and Sports.

According to the procedural evidence collected, the sums corresponding to the expenses for transportation, food and accommodation, would have been recorded in the bank accounts of the commissioned officials to attend the National Games “Sea and Beach in the Department of Córdoba”.

In the indictment, the Attorney General’s Office stated that, “The appropriation of State assets for personal benefit goes against the duty of austerity and efficiency in their use, which is the purpose sought by the principle of economy and therefore in accordance with the principle of responsibility.”

Preliminarily, the conduct of the former officials was considered as very serious offenses committed by way of fraud.

In compliance with the right to defense that assists them, those investigated or their attorneys may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider relevant to the corresponding Judgment Attorney’s Office.

You may also like

Captured with illegal firearm

During the Qingming Festival holiday, 583 performances on...

Allegri, ‘Juve with two faces, but I’m happy’...

Stopped on Bella Vista Avenue! He beat and...

“Pure luck”: 111-year-old Briton is now the oldest...

Man suddenly shoots dog Whiskey after an argument...

Planting mines by AGC and ELN is a...

Football: Gilardino celebrates ‘three big points for Genoa’...

Elon Musk demands resignation of Brazilian Supreme Court...

Astronaut Frank Rubio arrived in El Salvador to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy