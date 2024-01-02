Home » Paving the Way for Private Investment in Public Infrastructure: Lessons from Chile and Argentina
Paving the Way for Private Investment in Public Infrastructure: Lessons from Chile and Argentina

Paving the Way for Private Investment in Public Infrastructure: Lessons from Chile and Argentina

The government of Argentina has been making efforts to encourage large investments through the implementation of the Bill of “Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines.” This bill will create an incentive regime for large investments and is aimed at attracting private capital for the development of public infrastructure.

The Chilean experience has been used as a model for the implementation of this initiative, and it has been noted that the intervention of third parties in the process cannot affect the principle of unity. This means that while private companies will be encouraged to invest in public infrastructure, the overall vision and goals of the infrastructure projects will remain unified and in line with the country’s development plan.

In line with this, law firm Marval O’Farrell Mairal recently advised Fresenius Medical Care on the sale of its dialysis clinic business, manufacturing plant in Pilar, and portfolio of medicines and medical products in Argentina. This transaction is seen as a step towards encouraging more private investment in the country’s healthcare infrastructure and the development of medical products and services.

The implementation of the private initiative regime for the creation of public infrastructure is a significant step towards fostering economic growth and development in Argentina. It is hoped that this initiative will attract more private investment and lead to the improvement of public infrastructure for the benefit of the country and its people.

