



Thirteen former foreign ministers and former vice foreign ministers of Peru They accused Mexico on April 12, 2023 of being “violating a legally binding international treaty» by refusing to transfer the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance.

In a joint statement released on the social networks of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, the former senior officials recalled that the member states of the Pacific Alliance (Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru) “have committed through their Framework Agreement to comply with an international legal obligation, such as the annual ordered rotation of the pro tempore Presidency of the mechanism”.

“Mexico, by refusing to transfer that Presidency to Peru, is violating an international treaty legally binding,” they sentenced.

They also added that they support “strongly» the measure adopted by the Peruvian Government, which on Tuesday claimed the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance through a communication to the foreign ministries of Mexico, Colombia and Chile, in which it proposed to hold a consultation on the matter and alerted the Aztec country that Not formalizing the transfer “would entail international responsibility.”

“We trust that as a result of these consultations the transfer of the pro tempore Presidency can be carried out immediately,” they stated, after recalling that this proposal relies on the solution mechanism of differences contemplated in the Framework Agreement of the Pacific Alliance.

The document is signed by former Foreign Ministers and Vice Foreign Ministers Allan Wagner, José Antonio García Belaunde, Gonzalo Gutiérrez, Ricardo Luna, Alfonso Rivero, Hugo Palma, Alejandro Gordillo, Eduardo Ponce, Jorge Voto, José Antonio Arróspide, Hugo de Zela, Fernando Rojas and Claudio de la Puente.

Its publication, released by the Foreign Ministry, comes one day after the last request from the Peruvian government.

This Wednesday, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, rejected the “politicization» of the Pacific Alliance and reaffirmed that Peru will not give up exercising its Presidency pro tempore.

On repeated occasions, President Dina Boluarte accused her Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of not wanting to make the transfer because “keep supporting» to former president Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office after attempting a coup on December 7, although the Mexican ruler assures that it was all a plot by «the oligarchy». EFE