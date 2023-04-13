After a few days of maintaining a slight decrease in seismicity, this Wednesday there was again an increase in the movement of the Nevado del Ruiz volcanic edifice (SGC, which has been at the orange level for 14 days.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing continues inside the volcanic edifice. Yesterday this type of seismicity increased compared to the previous day (April 11). During the morning, this seismicity was located 3.5 km to the southwest of the volcano, at depths between 2 and 4 km and at a distance of 2 to 6 km from the crater. The maximum magnitude reached in this sector was 1.9 corresponding to the earthquake at 08:03 am, located 4 km southwest of the crater and about 4 km deep from the top of the volcano.

Similarly, the (SGC) indicated that in the afternoon, the earthquakes were recorded mainly in the north-northeast sector of the volcano, at depths between 3 and 5 km, the maximum magnitude was 1.8, associated with the earthquake at 03:57 pm, located 2 km north-northeast of the crater, 4 km deep. On the other hand, the seismicity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits was associated with continuous and pulsatile emission of ash. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed was 1800 m, measured from the top of the volcano with a dispersion direction that oscillated between the southwest and northwest.

Regarding the output of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, the institute reported that levels similar to those of this Wednesday were maintained. They also indicated that thermal anomalies located in the Arenas crater continue to be observed.

The Geological Service clarifies that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable, so it is necessary to continue with all the action and prevention plans.

On the other hand, the institute highlights that although the fracture seismicity can vary and change location, the presence of thermal anomalies in the bottom of the crater greater than those presented in previous months, associated with the output, sometimes continuous, of ash , are parameters that indicate a higher level of activity of the volcano with respect to previous weeks, which must be permanently and specially monitored.

In this situation, the SGC maintains the orange level. However, this can fluctuate and at times decrease compared to previous days, this does not mean that it has returned to a lower level of activity.

During this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to red.