Former President Trump and Children Set to Testify in New York Real Estate Fraud Trial

Former US President Donald Trump and three of his children are set to testify in a civil trial in New York starting this Wednesday. The trial revolves around allegations of financial fraud that pose a threat to Trump’s real estate empire. Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, both executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, are accused by New York State Attorney General Letitia James of inflating the company’s assets to obtain favorable bank loans and insurance conditions. If all goes according to plan, Donald Trump Sr. will be questioned on Monday. Ivanka Trump, who left the Trump Organization in 2017 to join the White House, will also testify. The trial could result in the loss of control of some of Trump’s real estate properties, as well as a $250 million fine and a ban on managing companies in New York. Trump has repeatedly criticized the trial as unfair and claims it is a ploy by Democrats to prevent his return to the White House. The trial is ongoing, focusing on other financial law violations and the amount of the fine.

