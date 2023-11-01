JetBlue to Cancel 14 Flight Routes, Primarily Impacting La Guardia Airport

JetBlue announced that it will be eliminating 14 flight routes between January and next March, with the majority of the changes affecting La Guardia airport in New York. The news was confirmed by a company spokesperson who stated that the alterations were revealed through the aviation analysis platform, Cirium.

The network changes primarily impact the northeast area, specifically John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport and Boston Logan (BOS) airport. These changes come as a result of the dissolution of the Northeast Alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines. The alliance was initially formed in 2021 to enhance JetBlue’s presence in New York and Boston, allowing both airlines to coordinate their schedules and introduce new domestic and international routes. However, when the association was terminated, so were the itineraries. Furthermore, as part of an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice, JetBlue is required to give up space to American Airlines.

The Department of Justice claimed that the alliance led to increased prices and limited flight options for passengers traveling to and from major northeast cities. In addition to the alliance dissolution, another contributing factor for the route cancellations is the shortage of air traffic control personnel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned about this issue since last spring, affecting not only JetBlue but other airlines as well.

The JetBlue routes that will be canceled starting in January include flights between Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Burlington International Airport, among others.

In other JetBlue news, the airline recently announced its departure of flights to Ireland and Scotland from New York City and Boston, beginning in the summer of next year.

Overall, these changes in flight routes and alliances will have a significant impact on JetBlue’s operations and the travel options available to passengers in the northeast region.

