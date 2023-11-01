Salma Hayek Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry: A Touching Farewell between Co-stars

Salma Hayek bid a heartfelt farewell to her former co-star Matthew Perry in a recent social media post. The actress, who had the opportunity to work with Perry on a film, shared a touching message to express her gratitude and admiration for the talented actor.

In the post, Hayek conveyed her emotions by stating, “This was Salma Hayek’s moving farewell to Matthew Perry with whom she starred in a film.” Although no details regarding the film were provided, it is evident that the experience was a memorable one for both actors.

The Mexican-American actress also included a link to an external site, emphasizing that the content may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. This indicates Hayek’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the entertainment industry, aligning with the current trend towards more inclusive practices.

As fans eagerly await further information about the film that brought Hayek and Perry together, it is clear that their on-screen chemistry and mutual respect will be deeply missed. Salma Hayek’s farewell serves as a touching reminder of the strong bonds that can be formed through the magic of filmmaking.

