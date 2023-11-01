Home » Honduran Football Federation announces ticket prices for Honduras vs Mexico quarterfinal clash in Concacaf Nations League
Honduran Football Federation announces ticket prices for Honduras vs Mexico quarterfinal clash in Concacaf Nations League

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – The Honduran Football Federation (Fenafuth) has officially announced the ticket prices for the highly anticipated clash between the Honduran and Mexican national soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, November 1.

The first leg of the Honduras vs Mexico match will take place on November 17 at the National Chelato Uclés stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 pm. Ticket prices for the game have also been revealed, with the popular sector costing 350 Lempiras, shade seats priced at 600 Lempiras, and chair seats available for 1,500 Lempiras. Senior citizens will be eligible for a discount on their tickets.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting the Tengo points located nationwide or by using the Tengo GO mobile application.

The return match between Mexico and Honduras will be held at the Azteca stadium on Tuesday, November 21, starting at 8:30 pm local time.

These quarterfinal matches will determine the four teams that will advance to the semifinals of the 2023/24 Nations League, as well as the teams that will qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024.

After the two-legged quarterfinals, the overall winner of each matchup will secure a spot in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América. Meanwhile, the four losers will still have the opportunity to qualify for next summer’s Copa América through a Repechage, where they will compete for the two remaining spots for the Concacaf nations.

In addition to the Honduras vs Mexico matchup, other quarterfinal duels include Costa Rica vs Panama, Canada vs Jamaica, and United States vs Trinidad and Tobago.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the thrilling clash between Honduras and Mexico on November 17 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, as well as the return leg at the iconic Azteca Stadium on November 21.

