News from CNR.com, Beijing, February 14 (Reporter Wang Jing) On February 13, the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023″ (hereinafter referred to as “Central No. 1 Document”) was released. Including 9 parts and 33 articles, the main content can be summarized as keeping the bottom line, promoting revitalization, and strengthening security.

“This year’s document is not only a ‘task list’ to clarify the key points of work for the whole year, but also an ‘operation manual’ to guide the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization.” On February 14, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on the key tasks of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023. Tang Renjian, Director of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, introduced and interpreted the No. 1 Central Document in 2023.

This is the first Central No. 1 document released after the Party’s 20th National Congress report first proposed the goal of “accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country”. Experts said that this is also the 20th consecutive No. 1 document issued by the central government since the beginning of the new century to guide the work on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”.

The State Council Information Office held a series of themed press conferences on “Comments from authoritative departments” to introduce the key tasks of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023

Keyword 1: Grain security and grain production capacity of 100 billion catties

Tang Renjian clearly pointed out at the press conference of the State Council Information Office on February 14, “Building a strong agricultural country and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization are in the same line, with the same goal and unified process. At present, we must focus on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and do a good job. The connection between the policy system and the work system, the focus remains unchanged, the theme does not change, the channels are not adjusted, and work continuity is maintained.”

The primary task of a strong agricultural country is to ensure national food security. The No. 1 Central Document stated at the beginning that the world’s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and my country’s development has entered a period where strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. It is very important to keep the basics of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” well, and there is no room for loss.

In 2022, facing multiple difficulties and challenges, the output will reach 1,373.1 billion catties, an increase of 7.4 billion catties, a record high. In this context, my country once again proposed to increase production capacity.

Tang Renjian said that to promote the development of multi-cooking grain production in southern provinces, implement the project of increasing the yield of soybean and corn, because the yield of soybean and corn is relatively low now, and carry out the construction of grain fields per ton to ensure that the grain output will remain above 1.3 trillion catties. At the same time, efforts will be made to expand the planting of soybean oilseeds, solidly promote the composite planting of soybeans and corn, support the rotation of grain and soybeans in the Northeast and Huanghuaihai regions, and steadily develop and utilize saline-alkali land to grow soybeans.

After 2021 and 2022, the reporter noticed that this year’s No. 1 Central Document once again clarified the goal of “1.3 trillion catties of grain production”, requiring the implementation of “a new round of action to increase grain production capacity of 100 billion catties”. The requirements put forward at the same time by the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference.

Tang Renjian said that the No. 1 central document in 2023 has made it clear that a new round of 100 billion catties of grain production capacity improvement must be launched as soon as possible, and the necessary resources and means should be concentrated to strive to promote grain production capacity to a new level as soon as possible. “Usually we have a step of 100 billion catties, which means more than 1.4 trillion catties. In addition, we must establish a big food concept, formulate plans by field, speed up the construction of a diversified food supply system, and enrich the source of food varieties.” Tang Renjian explained.

In the next step, the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs revealed that the focus of the goal is to stabilize the area, focus on per unit yield, and strive to increase production. In terms of measures, focus on strengthening the material basis for storing grain on the ground and storing grain on technology. In terms of policy, the focus is to improve the mechanism guarantee for farmers to grow grain to earn money and benefit, and for local governments to take responsibility for grain.

Data map: In Xinyu, Jiangxi, rapeseed flowers are blooming, and agricultural machinery is plowing the land in the sea of ​​flowers

Keyword 2: Supporting will and wisdom and endogenous motivation

Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is a prerequisite for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. 2023 is the key year for the effective connection between consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. In addition to “food security”, “no large-scale return to poverty” is still the No. 1 Central Document One of the bottom line tasks presented.

As of the end of November 2022, 65.7% of the monitored objects have eliminated the risk of returning to poverty, and the rest have also implemented assistance measures. There has been no phenomenon of returning to poverty in the entire village or township. Reached 32.78 million people.

It is worth noting that regarding the effective connection between consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, the No. 1 Central Document in 2023 mentioned two key words: supporting will and wisdom and endogenous development momentum.

How to help people who have been lifted out of poverty to improve their lives to a higher level? Tang Renjian introduced that the central government will make good use of the subsidy funds for rural revitalization to help poverty-stricken areas make up for shortcomings in technology, facilities, marketing and other industrial development. Deepen labor service cooperation between the east and the west, implement the campaign to prevent returning to poverty and employment, and ensure that the employment scale of the labor force out of poverty is stable at more than 30 million.

Specifically, farmers in poverty-stricken areas are encouraged to develop courtyard economy if conditions permit. Carry out in-depth various forms of consumption assistance, continue to promote the establishment of consumption assistance demonstration cities and production demonstration areas, and support poverty-stricken areas to build regional public brands.

In the past two years, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other relevant departments have also introduced some measures such as the “Rain and Dew Plan +” and labor cooperation between the east and the west to help the people out of poverty and strengthen the endogenous power of the region. To help prevent returning to poverty, good results have been achieved. “To consolidate the results of poverty alleviation and prevent poverty-stricken families from returning to poverty, we cannot rely entirely on the support of temporary policies. Instead, we must enhance our ability to develop ourselves, so that poverty alleviation can last.” Wang Sangui, dean of the China Institute for Poverty Alleviation at Renmin University of China, said in an interview with the media. .

According to the requirements of the document, the key counties supported by the national rural revitalization should implement a number of key projects to make up for shortcomings and promote revitalization, implement in-depth “group-style” assistance for medical and educational cadres and talents, and make better use of industrial assistance for cadres stationed in villages and science and technology special commissioners effect. Carry out in-depth special actions to consolidate the achievements of relocation and poverty alleviation and special actions to help relocated people find employment.

Data map: On February 14, 2023, in Zhujia Village, Mabu Town, Xiajiang County, Ji’an City, Jiangxi Province, farmers were spreading film

Keyword 3: Broaden channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich

“There are two eternal themes in the ‘Sannong’ work, one is to ensure supply and the other is to increase income, so increasing farmers’ income is indeed a central task of the ‘Sannong’ work.” Full-time Deputy Director of the Central Rural Work Leading Group Office, Agriculture Wu Hongyao, a member of the party group of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, shared this sentence at the press conference.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the income of farmers has continued to grow rapidly. In 2019, the goal of doubling the income of 2010 was achieved one year ahead of schedule. In 2022, the per capita disposable income of farmers exceeded 20,000 yuan for the first time, reaching 20,133 yuan. The income ratio between urban and rural residents will drop from 2.88 in 2012 to 2.45 in 2022, and the urban-rural income gap will gradually narrow.

What is different from previous years is that the reporter noticed that in the No. 1 central document this year, “expanding farmers’ income-increasing channels” was separately listed as a special part for deployment, and specific deployments were put forward, such as “promoting farmers’ employment and income” and “promoting agricultural business growth”. Effectiveness” and “giving farmers more adequate property rights” and other three aspects.

In fact, the most important support behind promoting farmers to increase their income and become rich is industrial revitalization.

Tang Renjian said that the first is to work hard to highlight the characteristics. Select the breakthrough point for industrial development according to local conditions, transform rural resource advantages, ecological advantages, and cultural advantages into product advantages and industrial advantages, and enhance market competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities. The second is to work hard on industrial integration. Focus on strengthening the leader, supplementing the chain, developing the business model, and establishing the brand.

He emphasized that the key point is to give play to the multiplier effect of the three industrial integrations. Vertically, through production, processing and marketing, the agricultural product processing and distribution industry will be enlarged and strengthened. , to promote the local processing and transformation of agricultural products to add value, and to promote the transformation of rural areas from selling original brands to selling finished products.” Tang Renjian said.

Horizontally, “integration of agriculture, culture and tourism” is a key word mentioned by Tang Renjian. Specifically, accelerate the development of modern rural service industries catering to the consumption needs of urban and rural residents, encourage the development of rural catering and shopping, culture, sports, tourism and leisure, elderly care and child care, information intermediary and other life services, and promote the transformation of rural areas from selling products to selling services at the same time .

[

责编：张悦鑫 ]